Mfaster pace in the construction of power lines, apartments or traffic routes: At their top meeting in the Berlin Chancellery, the federal and state governments decided on a comprehensive package to accelerate planning and approval. The agreement provides for “fundamental changes” to accelerate projects in the areas of construction and transport, for example, said Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) on Monday evening at a meeting with the Prime Minister. The planned de-bureaucratization is a first “on these dimensions,” said the Chancellor.

In the last few decades, the federal and state governments have invented more and more regulations “with great love and affection.” These should now be simplified. The package includes around 100 individual regulations, including on motorways and train routes, the construction of apartments, the expansion of attics and the installation of cell phone masts. Further simplifications, for example in the healthcare system and the hydrogen industry, should follow, Scholz announced.

Facilitation also when it comes to building

The head of the Hesse government, Boris Rhein (CDU), emphasized: “I am very pleased that we are united as a federal and state government, and that is important in federalism.” Among other things, a lot of things will be made easier when it comes to building. Type approvals for serial construction, once granted, should be valid nationwide. Conversion and expansion of apartments will no longer fail due to car parking spaces. A wind turbine can be replaced by another in the same location without approval.

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD) welcomed the agreement between the federal and state governments on faster planning and approval procedures. “The package is a big win for Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and all of Germany,” said Schwesig on Monday evening. It’s about transport projects, fast internet, social housing or the expansion of renewable energies. “It is important for us, for example, to accelerate the construction of cell phone masts in rural areas and geothermal energy projects.”







Trouble when it comes to migration

However, there was already a lot of trouble before the most important federal-state summit since the corona pandemic. The countries were at loggerheads over the issue of migration. The trigger was a new catalog of demands that the states governed by the CDU and CSU presented together with the Green Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann on Monday. The SPD states reacted angrily. The discussions were “not really refreshing,” said Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD).

In the end, the states agreed on a catalog of demands on migration policy for the top meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). All 16 state leaders are united in calling for the introduction of a payment card for asylum seekers and the limitation of family reunification, said the chairman of the Prime Minister’s Conference, Hesse’s Prime Minister Boris Rhein (CDU), on Monday evening in Berlin. Together, a revival of the EU-Turkey agreement, more effective internal border controls and a further development of asylum law are called for in a cross-party commission.

The talks between the Prime Ministers lasted significantly longer than planned. According to Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD), this was because the CDU-led states, together with Baden-Württemberg, which is governed by the Greens, quickly put forward more far-reaching demands than had been agreed in advance. The federal states led by the CDU and the Greens had spoken out in favor of asylum procedures outside Europe.







Weil attacks the Union and the Greens

The Prime Minister of Lower Saxony said that these proposals had partly called into question the results of the previous Prime Minister’s Conference and had also opened up other topics. “That explains why it took us so long to get things sorted out,” explained Weil after hours of discussions on Monday.

The daily news quiz Put your knowledge to the test in the FAZ.NET news quiz and compare yourself with other readers. To the news quiz







But SPD leader Lars Klingbeil has also previously shown himself to be open to processing asylum procedures outside of Europe. “If in the end procedures can also be carried out in other countries, that is a viable option for me,” he said after a meeting of the party executive committee in Berlin on Monday. However, he has questions about the practicality, humanity and rule of law of such procedures. But he is not in favor of “taking ideas off the table carelessly,” said Klingbeil.

Germany ticket should stay

However, there was agreement on the Germany ticket for local and regional transport: According to Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister, this will be continued. “It will continue,” said Weil. Regarding the controversial financing issues, the federal states are proposing to carry over the funds not used in 2023 to the next year. If the federal government takes part in this, it would be a good solution.

However, it is unclear whether the current price of the Germany ticket of 49 euros per month will remain. The transport ministers have been instructed to clarify the pricing, said Weil. Following their talks, the state heads of government met with Scholz in the Federal Chancellery.