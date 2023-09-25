Mexico’s northern and southern borders are in crisis. The new wave of migrants maintains protests, complaints Due to lack of attention from the Mexican government, some paralyzed railway services and with latent business concern about its effect. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador holds international bodies responsiblewhile specialists, activists and defenders urge a solution.

Unrest

The alerts were exacerbated since About 4,000 migrants protested on the southern border of Mexico, mostly from Cuba and Central America., to demand that the National Migration Institute (INM) allow them to travel to the border with the United States. “We want permits, we want permits!” shouted the migrants behind metal fences at the INM immigration regularization offices in Tapachula, Mexico’s border with Guatemala.

Meanwhile, on the northern border, An unprecedented wave of 4,000 immigrants crossed from Mexico to Eagle Pass, Texas, forcing the American city to declare a state of emergency. The situation has even caused the well-known “The Beast” train, which runs through the country and is used by migrants to reach the northern border, to be paralyzed. Ferromex, the company in charge, pointed out that there have been deaths and various disturbances. President López Obrador’s response to the crisis that migration is causing has been severe criticism, but for international bodies.

UN

For AMLO, there is not a single plan for financial organizations such as the World Bank or the main powers, in order to help the poorest countries, and on the contrary, he said that the only thing they do is take sides in wars and send weapons. He considered that it is a fundamental structural issue and exemplified that the problem is exacerbated in many countries. “People do not leave their countries by choice, they do it out of necessity, so there is a wrong approach to confront the migration phenomenon, which has to do with the policies that have been implemented and the UN has a lot of responsibility,” he said.

In Mexico’s actions, he highlighted the work of the National Guard and the help of more immigration agents so that Ferromex continues working without affecting third parties.

World crisis

The doctor in migration and activist Gloria Ciria Valdez Gardea agreed with the president by pointing out that What is being experienced in Mexico represents the entire immigration problem that is experienced worldwide. Cases such as Italy, Spain or New York, which have declared an emergency. “It is a complex situation. It has a solution. It is very difficult. The solution is very difficult,” he lamented.

However, in an interview for EL DEBATE, Valdez Gardea pointed out that Mexico has the national Migration Law that establishes humanitarian treatment and certain measures that must be taken, but criticized that in practice it is far from being operated correctly. With this panorama, he considered that a lot of work would have to be done on a transversal, horizontal model, based on human rights, with a gender perspective, with a childhood perspective and with an intercultural perspective.

“And it has not been done. What happened in Ciudad Juárez is a result of everything that has not been done. From the lack of professionalization of the elements in charge of caring.”

Temporary programs

The organization in favor of the migrant community Sin Fronteras, IAP, published the Analysis of the temporary immigration regularization programs in Mexico. Jorge Rosaslanda, in charge of the Legal Clinic of this organization, indicated that these actions are supported by article 133 of the Migration Law and 143 of its Regulations. However, he recognized that this is an extraordinary solution to a problem caused by the ordinary regulatory framework itself, that is, due to the inflexible Migration Law that does not allow accessible immigration regularization, either due to the reduced legal options or the difficulty of compliance with requirements.

“Mexico is increasingly becoming a destination country while continuing to be a transit country. Given this, the will of different governments is crucial to be able to establish key immigration regularization programs,” he said.

Asylum

Jorge Rosaslanda added that today, The asylum system in Mexico is collapsed and there is no clear answer as to why. The options that these people have to obtain immigration regulation are very limited and the opportunities that are given and that people have access to are obviously going to be exhausted if they are not given alternatives so that they can access a type of documentation.

“I think it is a work of many people who are in different civil society organizations, different authorities, that we can, perhaps, try to reach a possible solution, but everything also depends on the political will of each one. of the governments… it is normally a question of sovereignty of each of the countries.”

Diana Villamar Ramírez, legal assistant of Sin Fronteras, criticized that The regularization programs in Mexico do not have an option for work nor for ties in the country or for a long stay.. With the above, he considered that it would be very positive if there was a way to regularize that takes into account the length of time a person has living in Mexico, since it would also solve the irregularity. As well as the opportunity for regularized and non-informal work like the one that hundreds of migrants have to experience.

The data

Fire

On March 27, 2023, a fire occurred in an immigration detention center located on the border between the United States and Mexico, in Ciudad Juárez, which left 40 people dead and at least 26 others seriously injured.

Officials

Members of the National Immigration Institute have been identified and separated from their positions accused of mistreatment, harassment, sexual harassment, misogyny, among other crimes.

Context

The causes of the increase in migration

Global migration has increased due to factors related to poverty, restrictive public policies, insecurity and even climate change, added migration expert Gloria Ciria Valdez.

He explained that this is a reflection of structural violence, such as in Central American countries, or internally displaced Mexicans. Regions such as sub-Saharan Africa, which suffer from migration derived from climate change. “When democracies are fragile, migrations are intense,” he maintained. He considered that without a doubt, migrant children and adolescents continue to be the most vulnerable population and that the approach should be multifactorial.

To understand…

Asylum in Mexico would be about to break the annual record

According to the Mexican Refugee Assistance Commission, migrants seeking to enter Mexico to reach the United States come from Haiti, Honduras, Cuba, El Salvador, Venezuela, Guatemala, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and other countries. .

The asylum request can only be made in Baja California, CDMX, Palenque, Tapachula, Jalisco, Nuevo León, Saltillo, Tabasco and Veracruz. Until August, 99,881 people have made this request, which represents an increase of 30 percent compared to 2022. According to Comar, it is very possible that the request record will be broken and 150,000 people will be served during the year. 2023, since almost 2 thousand people arrive daily at the southern border.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Look THIS LINK your best products