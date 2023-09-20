Migration | Slovaks demand stricter border control – The number of illegal immigrants from Hungary has increased in recent weeks

Slovakia has recently grown in popularity as a transit route to Western Europe. The issue is also discussed in the upcoming parliamentary elections in Slovakia.

Slovakian residents of the border village of Chlaba say that large groups of migrants have been passing through the village every day for the past few weeks. People arrive from the other side of the border river from Hungary, the news agency Reuters reports.

Border crossers mostly arrive at night and do not stay long in a Slovak village: their destination is typically Germany.

“They don’t want to live or work here, they are passing through, they are passing [Slovakian] through as fast as they can,” a local Jozsef Barta tells a Reuters reporter.

Renata Gregusova works in the village’s grocery store, where migrants often stop. According to Gregusova, they often ask locals to call the police. After that, they sit on the side of the road and wait for a police car to take them to the detention center.

There, according to Slovak law, they can get registration for entering the EU.

Increased border crossings have prompted Slovaks to demand stricter border guards. About three out of four Slovaks want the next government to tighten the rules on illegal immigration, according to a survey conducted earlier in September.

Immigration is also a topic of discussion in Slovakia’s parliamentary elections, which will be held next week on September 30. For example, Slovakia’s social democratic Smer-SD party has demanded the return of passport checks at the border with Hungary.

Prime Minister of Slovakia Ľudovít Ódor has recently stationed up to 500 soldiers on the border with Hungary to help the border police patrol and maintain order. However, according to the Slovak government, it is practically impossible to close the country’s 655 km long border with Hungary.

Slovak according to the country’s Ministry of the Interior, the number of illegal immigrants arrested has increased ninefold since a year ago; 27,000 have been arrested this year. Hungarian police data also show an increase in illegal border crossings on the country’s border with Serbia in recent weeks.

Slovakia’s popularity as a route to Western Europe may be related to a law that allows Syrians and Afghans to register in Slovakia. According to Slovakia’s definition, those coming from Syria and Afghanistan are fleeing war.

This gives migrants guarantees that they will not be deported from the EU. Typically, they continue west from Slovakia, through the Czech Republic to Germany, Reuters reports.

“For the Slovak authorities, it is an administrative matter, but migrants should therefore deviate from their normal route and stop in Slovakia,” says Marian Cehelnik from People in Need NGO.

Most of the migrants arrive via the so-called Balkan route via Serbia and Hungary. Serbia is not an EU country.

Migrants from Hungary continue to Slovakia or Austria.