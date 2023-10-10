Migration | Research: Pirkkala, Espoo and Helsinki Finland’s most vibrant municipalities – the Nurmijärvi phenomenon is over

According to the study of the regions, Finland’s big cities are once again attracting new residents. Immigration was record high last year.

Migration has turned towards large cities, says the latest Regions Survey 2023.

The most vibrant municipality in Finland is Pirkkala this year as well. Second was Espoo and third was Helsinki, which ranked 13th last year. Tuusula and Lieto were also among the top five municipalities. Vantaa was ranked 22nd. There were 31 most vibrant municipalities in the list.

Espoo, Helsinki and Tampere grew the most in terms of population. Correspondingly, the growth of the framework municipalities as a whole stopped, says the study.

The study was carried out by the planning and consulting company WSP, which measured the productivity, human capital and ability to adapt to the future of municipalities and regions with 21 indicators.

Research based on this, it can be said that the Nurmijärvi phenomenon is over.

WSP’s leading expert Terhi Tikkanen-Lindström interprets that we have now returned to the pre-pandemic career and the budding Nurmijärvi phenomenon can be said goodbye – although Nurmijärvi ranks 17th.

“People seek employment and cultural opportunities in the capital region. I don’t think the direction will change, unless there is another pandemic-like crisis,” says Tikkanen-Lindström in the press release.

Cities have been grown not only by students, but above all by immigration.

No fewer than 50,000 people immigrated to Finland last year. That is 37 percent more than the previous year.

6,000 new residents came to Finland from Russia. The next most people immigrated to Finland were from Sweden, India, Estonia and the Philippines.

in Finland at the end of 2022, half a million people whose mother tongue is a foreign language lived permanently. That’s nine percent of the population.

The number has doubled in 11 years. In Vantaa, the proportion of foreign speakers is 25 percent, in Espoo 22 percent, in Närpiö 20 percent and in Helsinki 18 percent.

The largest minorities are Russians, of whom 93,500 lived in Finland at the end of last year, Estonians, who numbered well over 50,000, and Arabic speakers, who numbered just under 40,000.

Almost 10,500 Indians lived in Finland. According to regional research, the group includes specially trained experts.

“The employment rate of those born abroad increased more than that of Finns. This should change the image of coming here only to live on welfare,” says WSP’s Tikkanen-Lindström.

Finland the challenge for large cities is how they manage their growth. According to the study, the labor shortage, population aging and low birth rate require immigration.

According to the study, problems may arise from the adequacy of housing, poverty in families with children, and the integration of people who have moved from abroad.

The study applied the vitality index for the first time to the comparison of well-being areas. The care burden of the area was calculated from the share of people over 55, the morbidity of working-age people and the share of low-income children, which was compared to 18 other measures of vitality, i.e. carrying capacity.

According to the survey, the care burden is the largest in Kainuu and the smallest in Central Uusimaa.

Regions the study has also monitored the economic development of different regions of Finland.

According to statistics from the Finnish Confederation of Business, more than 150 billion euros of investments are planned for the green transition in Finland. These investments are mainly located in the battery, energy and steel industries of the south and west coast. The need for labor is 9,000 people.

Especially in Uusimaa, Lapland, Pirkanmaa and Finland proper we are struggling with a labor shortage. Labor shortages can delay or fail projects.

Despite green investments, the emissions caused by Finland do not seem to be decreasing. For example, Finland’s goal of halving transport greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 has not yet been half achieved.

Research according to Lapland’s importance to Finland will grow in the future.

Even now, Lapland was successful in migration statistics, even though the trend has been that people and vitality flow south.

Minerals, the possibility of remote work and tourism benefiting from global warming increase Lapland’s appeal.

The war in Ukraine, NATO membership and the green transition also force, according to the study, to strengthen connections to the north and west.