From: Nadia Austel

Winfried Kretschmann (l) and Ricarda Lang (r): Two prominent Greens are calling for more order in migration policy. (Archive image) © Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa/Archive image

The Greens Ricarda Lang and Winfried Kretschmann advocate order, control and repatriation in asylum policy. This is not well received by all party colleagues.

Munich – A guest article by two Green Party politicians for Daily Mirror causes a stir. In their article, Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann and Green Party co-chair Ricarda Lang make quite surprising statements regarding migration policy in Germany. The party could be facing a real test on the issue of asylum, as opinions within the party are strongly divided.

Lang and Kretschmann move into theirs Daily Mirror-Guest article positions that many of your party colleagues are unlikely to share. They talk about overload, repatriations and that humanity can only exist with order. Germany can be proud of having achieved great things as one of the most important receiving countries in the world. But the truth is also: “Many districts, cities and communities are now at their limits – and in some cases even beyond them.”

Green politicians Lang and Kretschmann speak about asylum issues: “Not everyone can stay”

Kretschmann and Lang clearly state where, in their opinion, the limits of resilience are reached – namely on a small scale, in everyday life. Where the political decisions lead to real consequences: with authorities that can hardly keep up, in social work and care where there is a lack of staff, in daycare centers that can no longer offer places and with volunteers whose strength is dwindling. “The willingness to take in more refugees is decreasing more and more – right down to the middle of society. We recognize this stressful situation,” summarize the two Green politicians.

In order to provide relief, we also need to talk about control and repatriation: “Humanity can only exist in the long term in order,” write Lang and Kretschmann in the Daily Mirror therefore. What they mean specifically: “Control and repatriation are part of the reality of an immigration country like Germany. And when capacities reach their limits – as they are now – the numbers must also fall.” They add: “Not every person who comes to us can stay.”

Lang and Kretschmann call for movement towards a “broad democratic center” in the migration debate

The need of the hour is to “move towards each other in the broad democratic center and be open to pragmatic solutions”. In the eyes of Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU), the traffic light coalition, especially the Greens, had so far refused to take this path. However, it is clear from the latest election results that the AfD must also be fought by solving problems that concern the population.

For example, the difficulties that the local aid organizations are facing. In this spirit, Lang and Kretschmann are calling for more support for the municipalities and “reliable and structural financing from the federal government”. Next Monday, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) will meet with the state heads of government to discuss migration policy.

“It’s just frustrating to be a green member” – Lang and Kretschmann receive some praise and some criticism

The two Green Party celebrities Lang and Kretschmann certainly also appeal with regard to this conference: “It’s about demonstrating the ability to act – because this creates trust in our democratic system.” A policy that overwhelms the forces of society in the long term loses out on the other hand, acceptance among the population. “A new basic democratic consensus is now needed in migration policy,” they make clear. “We lend a hand to this.”

But voices on the issue of migration within the Greens remain divided. The guest article met with harsh criticism from party colleague Svenja Borgschulte. She is the spokesperson for the Green Federal Working Group on Migration and Refugees and has been working on the party’s asylum policy for years. “This debate is dishonest, driven by the right and it is just frustrating to be a Green member,” she told the Daily Mirror.

Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir, however, praised Lang and Kretschmann’s guest article on the X platform (formerly Twitter): “Very important, precise and at the same time appropriately calm contribution,” he commented there. The European MP Reinhard Bütikofer (Greens) also gave a positive assessment: “Finally the Green attempt at a political offensive.” (n/a)