The Irish government is limiting financial support for Ukrainian refugees. From September onwards, all those who are housed in collective accommodation and are also fed there will receive just under 40 euros per week instead of the full unemployment benefit of 232 euros per week. It is estimated that the cuts will affect almost 20,000 Ukrainians who have fled to Ireland since the beginning of the Russian attack and who have not yet found a job there.
#Migration #pressure #Ireland #refugees #money
Leave a Reply