2 kilometers from Paris-Charles-de-Gaulle airport stands a vast enclosure with white walls. Guarded by thick barbed wire and armed police, it is divided into quarters for men, women and families. Inside, solitary confinement, rooms for one or two people and, in the middle of the promenade, children’s games. In France, the difference between detention and detention is played down to the letter. In prisons, detainees are locked up by court order. While in administrative detention centers (CRA), detainees are foreigners who have not presented proper papers to the authorities and are sent there by administrative decision.

It is one of these places that Senator EELV Esther Benbassa chose to visit on Tuesday February 16. At the CRA of Mesnil-Amelot (Seine-et-Marne), where around fifty people are currently locked up, the parliamentarian intends to take stock of the situation, made even more difficult since the pandemic and the border closures complicate evictions.

Sentenced to prison for refusing a PCR test

“We are held here but it is useless! It’s been a year since the plane has been stolen ”, exclaims an Algerian. Held at the CRA for the second time, this man has not known the taste of freedom for over a year. “I did three months of CRA (the maximum legal duration – Editor’s note), then I refused to go to the Algerian consulate to organize my departure. I was sentenced to one year in prison before being locked up here again two weeks ago ”, he sums up. To travel to most other countries, a PCR test is required before departure. To avoid expulsion, some detainees refuse the sample. A gesture that exposes them to “Legal consequences”, as recalled by the interdepartmental director of the border police of the CRA, François Mercier. In recent weeks, several people who refused PCR tests in several CRAs in France have been sentenced, sometimes to prison terms, for “Obstruction to their removal measure”. “While in principle they have the right to refuse to be tested, as everyone has the right to refuse a medical act, a fortiori invasive “, pleads the Observatory of the confinement of foreigners, recalling the fundamental principle of inviolability of the human body. It is in this context that the tension has risen in the detention centers in recent months. So much so that, on January 20, a fire broke out at Mesnil-Amelot. “Detainees were returning from the Meaux court where they had just been sentenced. They started the fire ”, says François Mercier.

Proven cases of illegal confinement

For associations, “The situation is very tense”, spontaneously testifies Julia Labrosse, of the Cimade association, to Esther Benbassa and her escort of journalists. “The prefectures are getting harder and harder and people don’t understand why they are locked up. The tone rises every day and detainees denounce police violence. “ The legal worker reports cases of illegal confinement. Two young people under the age of 18 would be at Mesnil-Amelot, contrary to the law. “And these are not cases where justice has ruled that they were of legal age”, says Julia Labrosse. On the contrary: according to Cimade, one of them presented a birth certificate and medical examinations confirming his age. Another irregularity, two women asylum seekers have been locked up for nearly a month, while they await a hearing before the National Court of Asylum. “No matter how hard we look, we don’t understand what legal bases they are using to refuse to release them”, regrets the speaker.

The prefectures have been particularly hard lately with foreigners in an irregular situation. Also responsible for the legal support of exiles from Mesnil-Amelot, Morgane Macé handed a letter stamped “prefecture of Yvelines”. Its recipient, an Afghan, has just seen his obligation to leave French territory canceled by the administrative tribunal. But to be able to leave the CRA, the letter requires that he justify, in less than three hours, his need to stay in France.

In the courtyard, the sound of planes taking off from Roissy reminded detainees at regular intervals of the anxiety of the forced departure. Franck, a newly arrived Beninese, does not know if he will be deported. Since Sunday, he has been living his second stay in a CRA in a year, while he has lived in France since 2000, pays the rent for his apartment in Sarcelles and works for a cleaning company. “Because of the Covid, I was unable to have my CDI and therefore renew my residence permit”, he explains. Arrested without being able to take his things, the man shivers in the courtyard. “ Here it is shit! he repeats. The first evening, I spent the night in isolation. What we are given to eat is very bad, the toilets and showers are dirty. Distances are not respected, we eat together at a table of twenty and health precautions are not taken. “ Deprived of his family, the 40-year-old is very worried about what will happen to him: “ I only sleep thanks to the pills the doctor gives me. Before, I didn’t take any. “

Beside him, a man approaches the fence. Despite his mask, Abdourahmane’s face reveals signs of anxiety and scattered scars. In France since 2017, this Guinean fled his country, where he was tortured and left for dead. He was arrested while he was in the street, in the district of La Défense in Paris. “ I’m not a criminal and I find myself locked up “, he laments. On the verge of marrying his French partner, suffering from serious health problems such as lung disease and post-traumatic stress, Abdourahmane hopes that his situation will allow him to regain his freedom. The Human Rights Advisory Commission, the General Controller of Places of Deprivation of Liberty and the Defender of Rights recommend that the detention centers be closed for the duration of the pandemic.