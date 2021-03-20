D.he exit road from Carrizo Springs to the south leads into a dry, dusty area. Here and there tall grass and parched bushes protrude from the landscape. In the middle of this barren terrain is a fenced area called “The Studios”. An oil company used to house its workers here. Now two huge tents have been set up behind the buildings with the small apartments. And there is room for more.

The high fences are covered with a privacy screen. A large sign reads: “The Federal Ministry of Health operates a temporary shelter for unaccompanied minors here.” The camp has made the village of 5,000 people in southern Texas, 25 miles from the Mexican border, famous across the country. Carrizo Springs is synonymous with America’s new migration crisis.

Security guards guard the entrance. Trucks are let through. They supply food and hygiene products. For journalists, the barrier remains down. The police officers check the ID and make a few phone calls in their sentry box: “You have to contact the authorities in Washington with your questions,” says one of them friendly after a few minutes. Besides, and now the tone is getting stricter, be it illegal to be here. “Reset the vehicle and leave the site.” Back on the gravel road, the red light flickers shortly afterwards in the second leg. Two other police officers approach: “Are you the one who asked for an interview? We have now found someone for you. “

Shortly afterwards, an employee of the Ministry of Health and his assistant came to the sentry box. His name is Howard Holland from the Office of Refugee Resettlement. He wears jeans, an open shirt and a casual jacket – the social studies teacher type, clearly distinguishable from the uniformed men in the camp. Holland is uncomfortable with the little incident. Of course they are ready to answer media inquiries here, he says. Due to the pandemic, he could not let journalists on the system. But you can talk out here.

The number of young people arriving is increasing every day

The scene reflects the dilemma of the new administration in Washington. The Biden administration wants to handle everything differently than the previous government, to be more open and also more humane. But a migration crisis is just a migration crisis. And an administrative apparatus is an administrative apparatus. First of all, it doesn’t matter whether the president’s name is Joe Biden or Donald Trump.

The interim camp was opened at the end of February. Or reopened, because in 2019, during the last migration crisis, underage migrants were already housed here. The facility operators face a double challenge. The number of young people arriving is increasing daily; that alone leads to great problems. Unlike in 2019, the warehouse must also be operated under Covid-compliant conditions. The buildings offer space for 700 young people between the ages of 13 and 17. Then there are the tents, which allow the capacity to be expanded to 1,000 young people. In mid-March there were around 800 young people at the accommodation in Carrizo Springs – all of them male. 120 have already left the camp.

Holland weighs its words carefully. On the one hand, he wants to make it clear that the situation is a major challenge. On the other hand, he wants to make it clear that his people do what is possible. In addition to the sleeping areas, there are also classrooms and playrooms, he says. The young people would be taught Spanish, English and math. Eight each slept in one room. Around 600 employees take care of the young people. Most of them work for a church aid organization hired by the Ministry of Health.