“EU and Rome: where are you?” The slogan, spray-painted on a large white sheet and hung in the center of Lampedusa, did not go unnoticed. On Sunday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen accepted the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to travel together to Lampedusa.

The Italian island, south of Sicily off the coast of Africa, received 11,560 migrants in six days. The hotspot, or very first shelter on the island, was bursting at the seams. More than 9,700 migrants have now been transferred to other centers elsewhere in Italy.

Also read: Lampedusa declares a state of emergency after thousands of migrants arrive – more than its population in one day



During a joint press conference with Prime Minister Meloni, Von der Leyen presented a statement in Lampedusa ten point plan to relieve the hotspot. Italy can expect additional support through the border and coast guard agency Frontex and additional assistance through the European asylum agency EUAA.

The European Commission is counting on help from other EU member states to reduce pressure on the Lampedusa hotspot. Germany, which recently said it would suspend the voluntary reception of migrants from Italy, is participating again. And France is also showing good will. President Emmanuel Macron telephoned Meloni on Saturday, and he also sees the need for joint action.

Tougher approach

Europe respects international obligations, but determines who enters the EU and under what circumstances, Von der Leyen said. The roadmap therefore includes an even tougher approach to smuggling networks, with the coordination of Europol, and border control by air and sea is also being stepped up.

Meloni urged faster implementation of the agreement with Tunisia signed in July. Tunis also promised to stop migrant boats in exchange for money, but nothing has been paid so far. Von der Leyen also promised faster action in this area.

The migration crisis in Lampedusa presents Meloni with a major challenge in her own country

The migration crisis in Lampedusa presents Meloni with a major challenge in her own country. During her campaign last year, the radical right politician spoke of a ‘sea blockade’ to stop the influx of migrants. But as Prime Minister, Meloni moderated her tone and quickly realized that there is no silver bullet. Over the past year, the influx of boat people increased spectacularly under her rule.

Also read: Tension is rising in Lampedusa: ‘We are a people in solidarity. But we feel abandoned’



Navy deployment

That makes her politically vulnerable, and the most dangerous rival is in her own government camp. Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, also Minister of Infrastructure, believes that all means are justified to stop boats, including the deployment of the Italian navy. This is not realistic, because Italian naval vessels off the Tunisian coast would be tantamount to a hostile act. Salvini’s muscular statement should therefore be seen as the starting signal for his campaign for next year’s European elections. In addition, Salvini plans to surpass Meloni on the radical right. On Sunday, Salvini received the far-right French Marine Le Pen as a guest of honor in the Lombardy town of Pontida, at the annual party of his Lega party.

As head of government, Meloni has been forced to be more realistic, and did not speak of a ‘naval blockade’ or the deployment of naval ships in Lampedusa. However, she does want to discuss with other EU countries a new, joint European mission at sea, such as the European military mission Sophia, which the member states launched in 2015, but which she believes was never fully implemented.