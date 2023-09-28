This Thursday, Spain achieved “majority” support from the countries of the European Union (EU) for a proposal on the Crisis Regulation, the last pending piece of agreement between the Member States on the European Pact on Migration and Asylum.

The Spanish Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, confirmed during a Council of European Interior Ministers that there is “an unquestionable majority will” on the proposal, which was supported by Germany and France but opposed during a public debate by Poland and Hungary.

After verifying this support, the Spanish minister said that The proposal will be sent to the permanent ambassadors (Coreper), who meet this Thursday.

Once it is confirmed in Coreper that there is a qualified majority that supports the text, a formal agreement can be discussed in the Council and the next step would be the start of negotiations with the European Parliament.

During the public debate on this legislation, the German minister, Nancy Faeser, highlighted the “excellent work” of the Spanish presidency of the Council of the EU to reach the latest proposal and mentioned the existence of a “qualified majority” in the Council.

“Now we have to conclude the legislative work and I think we can achieve it,” the minister considered.

Otherwise, he warned, “there will continue to be people dying at the EU’s borders. We cannot allow it.”

France, for its part, valued the “progress” achieved and considered that reaching an agreement in the Council today is “great importance to allow the adoption of the entire immigration pact before the end of the legislature”.

Hungary spoke out against the proposal, saying that the proposed legislation “may have a knock-on effect” and “endangers our values.”

According to the Hungarian minister, Bence Retvari, with the proposed rules the EU would end up “in the hands of traffickers instead of fighting against them” and the problem of irregular flows will become “aggravated.”

Hungary also called for this legislation to be agreed not by qualified majority, but by “consensus.”

The Polish minister, Bartosz Grodecki, considered it important to “not miss the boat” in the negotiation of the migration pact, but he believed that what was proposed is not “sufficient” to resolve the existing challenges.

From the European Commission, both the Community Vice President Margaritis Schinas and the Commissioner for the Interior, Ylva Johansson, called for taking advantage of a “unique opportunity” to close an agreement on the pending piece of the migration pact.

The crisis between Turkey and Syria and Turkey’s move not to prevent migrants from entering Europe has unleashed a wave of people trying to cross the border to reach Greece.

What is the Crisis Regulation?

The Crisis Regulation is the regulation that will be applied in the event of crisis situations or force majeure, such as mass arrivals of migrants.

It is one of the key elements of the European Pact on Migration and Asylum, which Brussels presented in 2020 and that the European institutions want to close before the end of the legislature, in the first half of 2024.

On July 26, the permanent ambassadors of the EU countries (Coreper) failed in their attempt to reach an agreement on this legislation.

The proposal was then opposed by Poland, Hungary, Austria and the Czech Republic, while Germany, the Netherlands and Slovakia abstained.

However, the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, decided this Wednesday that his Government cannot continue blocking at the European level the agreement on immigration reform and that he will stop vetoing the controversial crisis management mechanism, according to several German media reports.

Germany’s change of attitude would make it easier to achieve the qualified majority necessary for agreement among member states.

Migrants arrive in small boats at the port of Lampedusa, in Italy.

Reform of the immigration pact

European Union (EU) countries must seal an agreement on the reform of the common migration policy “in the coming days”senior officials said this Thursday.

“I am convinced that shortly, in the coming days, we will be able to reach that total agreement,” said Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska at the end of a meeting of EU ministers in Brussels.

The official added that That agreement should be reached at a meeting of the permanent representatives of EU countries in Brussels and before the bloc’s October 5-6 summit in Granada, Spain..

“I think we are very, very close to achieving that necessary, essential conformity, in the very short term. The work of these last few days (…) of all the delegations has been really important,” he added.

This “has allowed us to be optimistic that there are details to polish and that in the coming days we can announce a general approach.”

“There is a difference that – let me say it – is nuanced,” Grande-Marlaska said.

The EU has been discussing for three years a reform of the pact on migration policy, with the objective of an understanding so that the countries of the bloc share responsibility for receiving migrants or covering the costs.

In July of this year, the bloc made an enormous effort to approve and implement the reform, but the attempt failed due to lack of the necessary votes, in particular the abstention of Germany.

Faced with widespread frustration over the stagnation of talks, Spain (which holds the semiannual presidency of the EU Council) circulated its compromise proposal that seemed to open the door to an understanding with the support of Germany.

However, the meeting ended without full understanding, and the issue now moves to negotiations at the level of the ambassadors of the bloc’s countries.

Among the key proposals of the reform package launched by the European Commission (executive arm of the EU) are extending the detention period for irregular migrants, and accelerating the evaluations of asylum applications.

The final content of the reform of the migration pact must still be negotiated by the countries of the bloc with the deputies of the European Parliament.

The role of Latin American countries

This Thursday the Interior Ministers of the EU countries held a meeting with their counterparts grouped in the Latin American Committee on Internal Security (CLASI).

According to Grande-Marlaska, Discussions focused on deepening coordination between Europeans and Latin Americans, including promoting the creation of Ameripol, an equivalent of Europol..

“We hope that Ameripol will be institutionalized soon, with the approval of statutes,” said the Spanish official. In turn, Johansson stressed that “we concentrate on police cooperation.”

The official will hold a meeting this Friday with the Colombian Minister of National Defense, Iván Velásquez, to discuss cooperation in police matters and actions against drug traffickers.

“Colombia is the only Latin American country with which we have agreements through Europol, and that means that we can carry out joint investigations,” he said.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With information from EFE and AFP