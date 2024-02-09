The bill to reform the fight against illegal immigration on the southern border of the United States, which was vetoed in the US Senate this Wednesday (7), would allocate US$1.4 billion (R$6.97 billion) to organizations non-profit that helps immigrants who enter the country illegally.

The information is contained in the PL document, which has over 370 pages, the provision of which states that “resources would be transferred to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to support shelter and related activities provided by non-federal entities through Shelter Services Program”.

The Emergency National Security Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2024 would make available US$118 million (R$587.8 million) for other themes included in the package, such as US$48 million (R$239 million) for Ukraine and about of US$16 million (R$79.7 million) for Israel, until December 31st.

FEMA's emergency food and shelter program provides millions of dollars each year to NGOs to help care for migrants who enter the country irregularly. In 2023, the program received US$130 million (R$647.6 million) to support migrants and the homeless.

The United States has faced record numbers of foreigners crossing its borders in recent years, with a record 2.2 million illegal entries in 2022 and more than 2 million last year, according to data from Customs and Border Protection. A new report from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revealed that in 10 months, the country deported around 530,000 people who entered through its borders.

“Since May 12, when the public health emergency at the border was lifted, we have repatriated more than 530,000 people, a record for that period,” said DHS Undersecretary for Border Policy and Immigration, Blas Núñez-Neto, in an interview collective. The vast majority “crossed the southwest border, including more than 88,000 family members.”

The new package presented foundered this week because the Republican opposition considered the measures to combat illegal immigration insufficient, which included adopting emergency actions to restrict border crossings if the daily average of immigrants caught reached 4,000 within a week and processing asylum applications within a maximum of six months.