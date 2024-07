Scholz is thus taking the same position as CDU leader Friedrich Merz for his party. Merz had also given the CDU regional associations a free hand to decide on possible coalitions with the BSW. At the same time, he had made it clear that he did not consider an alliance at the federal level to be possible, for example because of Wagenknecht’s foreign and security policy ideas. The CDU had passed party conference resolutions that ruled out coalitions with the AfD and the Left.