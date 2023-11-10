Migration | NGOs: The reception centers of the Greek islands are full to the brim

By the beginning of November, almost 38,500 migrants had already come to Greece across the Mediterranean this year.

Greek reception centers on the islands, where migrants who came to Europe across the Mediterranean Sea are placed, are full to the brim and trample on the basic rights of the new arrivals, said a joint statement of about thirty Greek non-governmental organizations on Thursday.

For example, on the island of Kos there is no doctor at all for the arrivals, and in the Samos camp there is one doctor for every 4,000 people. In Lesbos, those arriving often had to wait more than a month for registration, and Rhodes has no reception center at all, although 5,000 people have already arrived on the island this year.

Greek according to the ministry responsible for migration, efforts are being made to improve the conditions on the islands already in the coming days and weeks.

