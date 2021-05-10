Migration More than a thousand people landed on the island of Lampedusa in Italy over the weekend

The mass landing sparked fiery comments from Italian right-wing populist leader Matteo Salvin.

Italian A total of more than 1,400 people arrived on the island of Lampedusa by sea on Saturday and Sunday, according to Italian media. From Saturday night and by Sunday evening, a total of 15 boats arrived on the island, one of which had nearly 400 people.

Those who come to the country represent several nationalities. According to Alarm Phone, a charity supporting the rescue of those in distress at sea, there are also five boats carrying more than 400 people aboard the Italian waters of neighboring Italy.

“The situation on the ships is critical, rescue is needed now,” the organization said.

Mass landing shouted fiery comments from the leader of the Italian right-wing populist Lega party From Matteo Salvin.

“When millions of Italians are in trouble, we can’t think of thousands of illegal immigrants,” Salvini said.

Salvini demanded a meeting with the prime minister Mario Draghin with the line.

Salvini is on trial in Sicily for preventing the landing of migrants as Minister of the Interior in August 2019.

Italy is one of the key entry routes to Europe for migrants and asylum seekers from Africa. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that more than half a million people have arrived in Italy by informal routes by sea since 2015.

The route to Italy is also one of the most dangerous for unauthorized visitors. More than 350 people have been killed in the sea area between North Africa and Sicily this year by the end of April. During the same period, more than 8,600 people arrived in Italy.

There are several NGO lifeboats operating in the sea area. Organizations have accused regional authorities of neglecting migrants and allowing drowning deaths. The organizations, for their part, have been accused of conspiracy with Libyan human smugglers, which they have sharply denied.

The operation of NGO lifeboats has been hampered by government decisions to have ships stranded in ports on the grounds of safety concerns. According to the organizations, it is actually a matter of preventing rescue operations.