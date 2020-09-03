It’s a new record: never before have so many migrants crossed the strait between Great Britain and France as on Wednesday. The English Channel measures only 35 kilometers at its narrowest point – but the crossing is considered very dangerous.

M.At least 409 migrants reached Great Britain in small boats across the English Channel on Wednesday. According to statistics from the British news agency PA, this is a new record within a single day. Several boats set out from France on Wednesday in calm and sunny weather across the English Channel.

Many of the migrants were intercepted by border forces in the water, the British Home Office initially spoke of at least 27 “incidents”. Others reportedly made it all the way to the coast in their boats. Good weather conditions are the reason for the increased number of crossings. According to statistics, the previous daily record was 235 migrants.

This year, more than 5,500 people have crossed the inlet between France and Great Britain – a record. In the whole of 2018, however, only just under 300 refugees and other migrants reached the English coast, in 2019 it was already more than 1,800.

The number of children, including babies, is also increasing, according to the authorities. London is now significantly increasing the pressure on Paris to intensify the fight against human smugglers.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who called his country a “target and magnet” for organized smugglers, announced tightening of the law. The British Home Secretary Priti Patel had previously described such crossings of the English Channel, which is only about 35 kilometers wide at its narrowest point and is used by many large ships, as “dangerous and illegal”.