Migration | More than 30 people were rescued from the coast of the Italian island, where they had been trapped since Friday

On Saturday, two separate shipwrecks occurred, after which at least 30 migrants are missing.

Italian At least 34 migrants have been rescued from the rocky coast of the island of Lampedusa, local authorities say. The migrants had been trapped since Friday after strong winds threw their boat onto the rocks.

Among the rescued people were two pregnant women.

The Red Cross had delivered food, water, clothes and thermal blankets to those trapped. However, the Coast Guard had previously been unable to rescue migrants by sea due to high waves. A Sicilian organization specializing in mountain rescue had finally lifted 29 migrants to safety and the fire department had rescued the rest.

On Saturday on the other hand, there were two separate shipwrecks, after which at least 30 migrants are missing, says the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The wrecked ships had been broken down iron boats that were believed to have set off from Sfax, Tunisia on Thursday.

The Italian Coast Guard has said that it has rescued a total of 57 people after Saturday’s shipwrecks. In addition, the authorities have said that they found the bodies of a woman and a child.

An investigation into the shipwrecks has begun in Agrigento on the island of Sicily.