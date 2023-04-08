Migration | More than 20 are missing after a boat capsized off Tunisia

The Tunisian coast guard said on Friday that it had interrupted the journey of more than 14,000 migrants trying to reach Europe during the beginning of the year.

Over 20 migrants coming from sub-Saharan Africa and trying to reach Europe are missing after a boat capsized off the coast of Tunisia on Friday afternoon.

A representative of the Tunisian court tells news agency AFP about it. The court investigates similar cases.

According to the representative, 17 people have been rescued.

Tunisian the coast guard said on friday that it interrupted the journey of more than 14,000 migrants trying to get to europe between january and march. The amount is more than five times compared to the same time last year.

According to the AFP news agency, there have been at least six similar cases since the beginning of March, and about a hundred people have died or gone missing in them.

It is about 150 kilometers from the Tunisian coast to the Italian island of Lampedusa.