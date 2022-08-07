Sunday, August 7, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Migration | More than 120 migrants were rescued from the sea near Rhodes

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 7, 2022
in World Europe
0

A group of migrants who left Turkey for Greece were rescued from the sea near the island of Rhodes when the ship carrying the migrants ran into difficulties.

From the Mediterranean 122 migrants were rescued on Saturday when the ship carrying them ran into difficulties. A group of migrants who left Turkey for Greece were rescued from the sea near the island of Rhodes, the Greek coast guard announced on Sunday.

First, the migrants were picked up by a passing Marshall Islands-flagged cargo ship. The group was then transferred to a Greek Coast Guard patrol boat and transported to the island of Kos.

Information about the group’s nationalities and gender, or the type of ship that brought them from Turkey, was not available as of Sunday afternoon.

#Migration #migrants #rescued #sea #Rhodes

See also  Accidents A car and a crane truck crashed in Himanga, all those on board the car were injured
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Cruz Azul was humiliated 4-0 by Santos on date 7 of the 2022 Opening

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.