Migration | More than 120 migrants were rescued from the sea near Rhodes

From the Mediterranean 122 migrants were rescued on Saturday when the ship carrying them ran into difficulties. A group of migrants who left Turkey for Greece were rescued from the sea near the island of Rhodes, the Greek coast guard announced on Sunday.

First, the migrants were picked up by a passing Marshall Islands-flagged cargo ship. The group was then transferred to a Greek Coast Guard patrol boat and transported to the island of Kos.

Information about the group’s nationalities and gender, or the type of ship that brought them from Turkey, was not available as of Sunday afternoon.