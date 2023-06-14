The passport of the European Union become a citizen to a person who performs the procedure within member countries. with this citizenship you will be able to live, work, retire and study not only in the country of residence, but also in the territories that are part of the EU.

This passport is issued by one of the countries that are part of it, however, it will allow you to travel without a visa for the others 27 member countries. In addition, this visa has bilateral agreements with other territories outside the EU that will allow you to enter more easily.

(You may be interested in: Colombian family who died in a detention center in London denounces negligence).

There are three ways to obtain a European Union passport: Just Soil (right of land), Jus sanguinis (right of blood) and naturalization (extended residence).

We tell you what each of these is about:

Just Soil

This citizenship is given by place of birth, since the European Union grants nationality to children born in member countries only if the parents have been there for a period of time prior to the birth.

(It may interest you: Germany relaxes rules to obtain citizenship: they look for qualified workers).

The phasing out of fossil fuels will improve the strategic position of the EU, in particular by reducing its dependence on energy imports.

jus sanguinis

This is an option that is given through citizenship by descent, that is, if the parents, grandparents or great-grandparents belonged to a country of the European Union, they have a better chance of being granted citizenship.

According to the Blue Card Network, it ensures the countries in which it could be much more favorable due to issues of descent are: Portugal, Poland, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Latvia and Lithuania.

It must be taken into account that each country has different requirements despite belonging to the EU.

Naturalization

Residence in one of the countries of the European Union gives rights to people, especially when it is a long time in which they are linked to a job or retirement.

In this case, the situation is divided into three moments: Firstly, a temporary residency, then transitions to permanent residency, and finally citizenship is granted.

More news in El Tiempo

The truth about people who by their last names could apply for Spanish nationality

United Kingdom: the reasons why the arrival of migrants has tripled

Latin American countries that will not need a visa for Canada for 6 months

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL