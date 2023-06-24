The implosion of the Titan submarine, which was carrying five billionaire men and passionate about the history of the Titanic sinking, puts the tragedies at sea into the magnifying glass. The Mediterranean is the current scenario where most shipwrecks occur, but the stories of the victims are often forgotten. In 2023 almost 2,000 migrants have drowned trying to reach Europe, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

More than 5,000 kilometers from the North Atlantic, where the submarine that was going on an expedition to the ruins of the Titanic disappeared, another tragedy is taking place on the high seas. The touristy Mediterranean Sea is the scene of the world’s most tragic migration crisis.

In less than fifteen days, several boats full of migrants have been wrecked there. The most serious case was the sinking of a ship with more than 700 migrants on board coming mainly from Pakistan, Egypt and Syria on June 15 off the Greek coast.

New information was released in this regard. According to the Pakistani Ministry of Home Affairs, at least 350 Pakistanis they were on board. Therefore, this Central Asian country was the one with the most deaths and disappearances.

This undated handout photo provided by Greece’s coast guard on Wednesday June 14, 2023 shows dozens of people covering virtually every free span of deck on a battered fishing boat that later capsized and sank off southern Greece. PA

The boat that left the Libyan coast had a capacity for 400 people, but was carrying 750, according to investigations and statements by the Pakistani Parliament. The authorities of that country revealed that a total of 281 families had contacted the Government to request help in the search.

A further 193 families conducted DNA tests to determine if they matched the people aboard the capsized boat.

The sinking of the ship claimed at least 78 lives in what remains one of the worst migration disasters in recent years.

One of the most tragic weeks in the Mediterranean

A succession of shipwrecks has occurred in the second half of June. Four days after the boat incident off the Greek coast, on June 19, another boat with migrants on board headed for the Canary Islands capsized on the Euro-African border, near Morocco. The Western Sahara sea is another of the busiest migratory routes to reach Europe.

Spain’s maritime rescue service said Moroccan authorities they had rescued 24 peoplewhile a Spanish helicopter had recovered one of the two bodies that had been located.

The number of missing and dead people is unclear. The Spanish NGO Caminando Fronteras counts 60 people on the boat, of which 39 are reportedly missing.

Rescuers help a migrant disembark from a Spanish coast guard ship, in the port of Arguineguin, on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, June 19, 2023. REUTERS/Borja Suarez © REUTERS – BORJA SUAREZ

This Friday, in less than 24 hours, two other stories of shipwrecks were known. Along the central Mediterranean route, 37 migrants are missing after their boat capsized between Tunisia and the Italian island of Lampedusa, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Friday, citing the account of four survivors of the sinking.

The survivors, all from sub-Saharan Africa, arrived in Lampedusa on Thursday night after being rescued by another ship, the UN agency said.

The migrants left the Tunisian port of Sfax for Italy with 46 people on board, but the boat capsized due to strong winds, survivors said.

Earlier, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees reported the disappearance of 40 people.

On this same central route, a second vessel is drifting with about 50 migrants on board who need urgent rescue from the Maltese or Italian authorities.

“The 50 people in distress have just called us. They are desperate and are still waiting for rescue. Water is entering the ship. The situation is critical. We urge all relevant authorities: Do not let them drown!” warned the NGO Alarm Phone, an organization that receives calls from migrants in danger at sea.

The NGO urged the Italian and Maltese authorities to carry out a “quick rescue and a safe destination” and demanded not to let the migrants die at sea.

This same non-governmental organization denounced the negligence of the Greek Coast Guard in the case of the shipwreck of June 15.

2023 could be the deadliest year for migrants in the Mediterranean since 2016

According to the most recent report of the United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM), so far in 2023 at least 1,807 migrants have died or disappeared on this maritime route that separates Europe from Africa and the Middle East.

The data revealed by the IOM turn the Mediterranean into a graveyard for women, children and men – mostly from sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and Central Asia. Its waters have become the deadliest migratory crossing.

This photo taken on March 9, 2023 shows a bamboo cross with a rosary, placed as a memorial on a beach near Cutro, with the Mediterranean Sea in the background, where at least 72 migrants died on February 26, after their boat capsized. boat off the Calabria region of southern Italy. The Italian Prime Minister will hold a cabinet meeting on March 9 near the site of the deadly shipwreck, amid debate over whether the right-wing government’s migration policies cost lives. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) © AFP – TIZIANA FABI

At the current rate, 2023 could be one of the deadliest in the Mediterranean since these statistics were compiled: in six months the figures for 2020 have been exceeded and we are close to those of 2021 and 2022.

The IOM figures and the cases collected by NGOs specialized in irregular migration to Europe indicate that there is a rebound in crossings through the Mediterranean from the slight and brief decrease after 2016, the year with more victims recorded with 5,136 dead or missing at the gates of Europe due to the war in Syria.

A migration out of necessity

The main causes of human displacement across the Mediterranean are political conflicts and economic crises. However, the climate crisis is becoming another reason.

This year has been one of the hottest and the El Niño phenomenon has sharpened temperatures in almost all regions of the world. According to the UN, the nations most affected by extreme changes in climate are found in the global south.

The droughts in Africa and the floods in Pakistan, which have caused impoverishment of the population, coincide with the brutal increase in the number of asylum seekers arriving in Europe in 2023.

The multiple causes have led to more than 40,000 irregular migrants having crossed the Mediterranean Sea so far this year. One of the highest rates since the 2015 migration crisis.

Faced with this record, countries like Italy is in a state of national immigration emergency, a way to allocate resources for the transfer of migrants and other situations such as faster repatriations without having to go through Parliament for approval.

The declaration was produced, according to the Italian government, due to an increase in arrivals and due to the danger that they would grow exponentially in summer, since so far this year there have been almost 60,000, more than double that in all of 2022.

With Reuters, EFE and local media