ZTwo aid organizations have accused Greece of systematically violating EU law in dealing with asylum seekers and called on the EU Commission to act. The Brussels authority must initiate what is known as an infringement procedure against Athens, it says in one complaint, which went to the EU Commission on Tuesday on behalf of Oxfam and WeMove Europe.

The organizations accuse Greece, among other things, of so-called pushbacks, in which migrants are forced back towards Turkey immediately after crossing the border with the use of force and regardless of their individual circumstances. In addition, protective measures in the asylum procedure are blatantly disregarded. The most recent Greek asylum reform offers little chance of a fair asylum procedure. The objection deadlines for rejected applications sometimes expired before the person concerned was informed of the decision.

Fire in the Moria refugee camp

“The EU Commission is the guardian of EU law and should uphold and protect the fundamental rights of all people in Europe,” said the head of the EU office of Oxfam, Marissa Ryan, according to the announcement. The major fire of the Moria refugee camp last week showed that Europe had failed in this regard.

The EU Commission monitors, among other things, compliance with EU law in the international community. If, in their opinion, a country violates common law, the authority can initiate proceedings for breach of contract, which can result in a lawsuit before the European Court of Justice – and later with a hefty fine.

The EU states have been deeply divided over their common asylum and migration policy for years. The EU Commission will therefore present reform proposals on Wednesday.