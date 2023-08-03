Dhe shipping and services group Bibby, a Liverpool-based family business with a history going back two centuries, has gained a new customer a few months ago: the British Home Office. Bibby, whose freighters once set records on the seven seas, such as the Liverpool – Burma route in 23 days, has also been doing more static business for four decades. The company operates six large pontoons on which up to four floors are stacked as housing for assembly workers.

The company says its floating dwellings are used in offshore wind turbine construction, oil exploration, shipyards and, somewhat vaguely, for “humanitarian purposes.” For the last mentioned task, the British government has now rented one of the pontoons for the time being. Up to 500 migrants are to be accommodated on the “Bibby Stockholm” and wait there until a decision is made on their admission or deportation.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and even more so his Home Secretary Suella Braverman have been pressuring themselves since the beginning of the year with promises to halve illegal immigration to the British Isles, which traffickers organize primarily from the French coast. Last year almost 46,000 migrants crossed the canal in rubber boats and barges. More than 12,000 arrivals were counted in the first six months of this year, but the Interior Ministry calculates that the number could rise to 40,000 by the end of the year.

Government relies on deterrence

In their efforts to stop the illegal crossings, Sunak and Braverman rely primarily on deterrence. The idea, already born by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, to settle rejected asylum seekers who cannot be deported to their countries of origin in Rwanda instead, has so far been stopped in court. After all, two weeks ago the upper house also approved the government’s draft law that would deny all migrants who land on the coast the right to apply for asylum, detain them immediately and send them to Africa.







But because that is not happening, the Minister of the Interior is currently focusing her zeal on making the accommodation of those who have landed appear as uncomfortable as possible. In addition to the Bibby Stockholm, which is moored in the port of Portland on Britain’s south coast, barracks at two former Royal Air Force bases have been proposed for accommodation. But there was contradiction everywhere.

While the conservative MP for Portland argued that the small port city was overwhelmed with hundreds of newcomers, right-wing extremists appeared in front of the closed RAF base in Scampton with a leader who wears a mustache and a side parting, deliberately reminiscent of Adolf Hitler. At the same time, opponents of the accommodation argued that Scampton was once the base of the famous “Dambuster”, the British bomber crews who used specially developed explosive charges to destroy the German dams on the Möhne and Eder during World War II.

Fear of a “swimming Grenfell”

The first migrants have now been taken in at the second former air force base in Wethersfield (among others, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and former Home Secretary Priti Patel, who have their constituencies there, objected to this accommodation). They were given a “welcome pack” which, in addition to toiletries, also contained instructions on how to be “a good neighbour” in England. The latest report from Wethersfield was that some cases of tuberculosis had been diagnosed among the detainees.