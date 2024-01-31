Migration | Immigration Office: Those who came through the Eastern border have not received positive asylum decisions

About two-thirds of the decisions are negative and one-third void. About 190 asylum seekers who came through Russia have disappeared from the reception centers.

Eastern border Asylum seekers who came through at the end of last year have so far not been given any positive asylum decisions, says the Finnish Immigration Service.

About 70 decisions have been made so far, said the director of the asylum unit of the Immigration Office Antti Lehtinen at the press conference. About two-thirds of them are negative and one-third are cancellations. The application expires, for example, when the asylum seeker has left Finland.

About 190 asylum seekers who came through Russia have disappeared from the reception centers.

“Their target country is not necessarily Finland,” Lehtinen states.

A significant part of the asylum seekers who arrived via the eastern border have previously tried to reach the EU region via Belarus.

Russian slightly less than 1,300 asylum seekers arrived in Finland across the border at the end of the year. According to Lehtinen, the amount is slightly lower than the preliminary information based on the information of the Border Guard.

Asylum seekers who arrived via the eastern border are mainly men aged 20–30. There are quite a few other types of people in the group, including some minors who came alone. Among these asylum seekers are more than 20 nationalities, but most of them are citizens of Syria, Somalia or Yemen.

Director General of the Finnish Immigration Service Ilkka Haahtelan according to the situation on the eastern border, it was the first time that a large-scale attempt was made to enter the Schengen area through Finland.

“We are in the same situation as the countries of Southern Europe [ovat] have already been before”, said Haahtela at the press conference.

Citizenship applications according to the Finnish Immigration Service, the number increased significantly in 2023. More than 13,000 people received citizenship. In 2022, the number was around 10,500.

A total of more than 18,000 citizenship applications were submitted last year. In 2022, the number was slightly less than 13,000.

“This is a really significant increase compared to the previous year,” said the director of the permit and citizenship unit of the Finnish Immigration Service Pauliina Helminen at the press conference.