Migration “Immigrant President” is now criticized from both the right and the left – Joe Biden’s U.S. attracts immigrants, but resources for human treatment are lacking

The Biden administration has problems accommodating immigrant children arriving in the country alone. The crisis is deepening and the United States is preparing for more people to be seen at the border soon than ever in the last 20 years.

The United States president Joe Biden promised voters a fair and humane immigration reform. Keeping the promise has become increasingly difficult as migrant numbers have increased.

Now a new humanitarian crisis is emerging on the border, which has even been compared Donald Trumpin the fate of the “cage children” of the time.

Unlike Trump, Biden does not expel unaccompanied minors. As a result, the number of children and teens crossing the border alone has grown rapidly. There are already 13,000 children in U.S. custody, he says CBS based on their sources.

There are no suitable facilities to accommodate all newcomers, so children and teenagers are crammed into customs and border processing centers, which are full to the brim. March 13, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas asked Femaa, the federal rescue agency, to assist in accommodating the children.

Lawyers interviewed migrant children Neha Desai and Leecia Welch have reported ill – treatment of children to several media outlets, such as CNNto, CBSand The To the New York Times. The children the lawyers met had been crying and hungry.

At the Donna Treatment Center in Texas, children slept on exercise mats, some in shifts, as there was a shortage of space. Calls to a family was forbidden, and because the children were divided into groups by age and sex, siblings were separated from each other. One said that he had only seen the sun from the shower window, and many people got to the shower less often than they would have liked.

Biden for an administration that emphasizes humanity, the situation is embarrassing. Both political sides have been able to criticize the grips of the new regime, although the perspectives are different.

Republicans say Biden has caused the current humanitarian crisis by deciding not to turn children traveling alone off the border. The progressive wing of the Democrats, like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, in turn, condemns the placement of children in treatment centers.

An immigrant girl who has fled Central America is expecting a bus with her mother on March 15, 2021. The bus stop is located near the Gateway Internationa Bridge, which connects the cities of Brownsville, Texas, and Matamoros, Mexico. The number of immigrants arriving from Central America has grown rapidly since Biden took office.­

“Biden is in a difficult situation with no easy solutions,” says North American research professor. Benita Heiskasen From the University of Turku. “One may ask whether it is better to leave the children alone behind the border or to take them to the centers.”

According to Heiskanen, it would be important for the US Congress to reach an agreement on the direction of the country’s immigration policy. Now the issue of immigration is so politically charged that whatever Biden does, he is accused of either unloading Trump’s legacy too slowly or too quickly.

“As long as the United States is confused, there can be no common solution to the migration issue on the continent.”

Immigrants the number has increased since the end of last year, and my first pandemic migrant caravan left Central America in December. Now the U.S. government is preparing for more people to arrive at the border with Mexico in the near future than ever in the last 20 years.

Many places of refuge that provide accommodation for migrants are full, says the Mexican representative of the International Organization for Migration (OIM), Alberto Cabezas Talavero.

The situation is affected by many reasons, such as Hurricanes Eta and Iota, which shook Central America in November, but also by the positive perceptions associated with the Biden regime. Many believe that access to the United States is now easier than before, and the President of Mexico, for example Andrés Manuel López Obrador has already named Biden “president of immigrants”.

“Criminals smuggling people,‘ coyotes ’, promise migrants that the border is now open,” Cabezas Talavero says. “We try to warn people of false and untrue rumors, but the expectations of many differ greatly from reality.”

Democrats unveiled their bill to reform the immigration system on 18 February. The number of immigrants crossing the border has grown rapidly, and in February, Biden sent a direct message to Central Americans: “I can say it clearly: don’t come.”­

Biden has banned Central Americans from leaving their hometowns, saying the time is not right for immigration.

“I can say it clearly: don’t come,” the president said ABCin an interview on Tuesday.

Despite the bans, many are so desperate that they pay smugglers thousands of dollars and endanger their safety. Disappointment awaits at the border: most families and adults are turned away. The first in line to be admitted to the United States is waiting for 25,000 people whose immigration applications are pending. More than 2,100 of them have only been transferred to the United States.

From immigrants asking for patience, Biden has vowed to address the root causes of immigration. The new administration has presented Congress with a plan to invest $ 4 billion in Central America.

But where are those root causes?

Far away, the docent of Latin American research at the University of Helsinki is responsible Florencia Quesada Avendaño.

“The northern triangle of Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala has had to flee to the United States as early as the 1970s and 1980s,” he says.

In the last century, an area called the “Triangle of Death” was shaken by U.S.-backed military coups and civil wars. In this millennium, residents have been terrorized by violent criminal gangs, the Marat.

“But at the heart of the problem is not violence, but the lack of opportunities that give rise to violence,” Quesada Avendaño says. “Opportunities must be created for the residents of the area.”

In practice, this would mean eradicating corruption, dismantling authoritarian regimes and promoting democracy. Before that, however, urgent help is needed for famine.

In the past, migrants left mainly from urban suburbs, but in recent years, climate change has also worsened living conditions in rural areas. The pandemic and the hurricanes of November have deepened the plight of remote communities. Early in the year Reuters reported on malnourished children in the Maya community in Palmilla, Guatemala.

“Before, people fled violence, insecurity and poverty, now also outright hunger,” says Quesada Avendaño.

Many Central Americans hope it will be easier to achieve the American dream during Biden’s term. Rising numbers of immigrants in the United States are tightening the politically polarized climate. On Monday, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection left Central American immigrants at a bus stop near the cross-border Gateway International Bridge.­

The United States researcher specializing in politics Jani Kokko does not believe that large financial grants outside the United States would enjoy political support in the current economic climate.

“More of Biden’s policy is about a rhetorical gesture of goodwill towards immigrants,” Kokko says.

After the Trump period, it is the change in rhetoric that he says is essential. The international community will accept a strict immigration policy from the United States if it is well communicated. For example Barack Obaman during the presidency, border controls were tightened and large numbers of migrants were deported without strong criticism and media attention.

“Trump’s legacy is crystallized in the wall and the treatment of immigrant children,” Kokko says. “Biden needs to address these grievances quickly so that the issue does not become a hanging stone for the new administration.”

In addition, the situation of paperless people already living in the country is being resolved.

“So far, raisins have been picked from the bun: labor has been received, but migrants have not been granted rights to, for example, education or health care.”