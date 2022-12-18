Migration | Hyvinkää attracts retirees: Helsinki’s “hecticity” sealed Grönroosi’s decision to move

Ulla-Maija and Kaj Grönroos moved from Helsinki’s Viiki to Hyvinkää to be close to their grandchildren.

Medium-Uusimaa’s municipalities have traditionally attracted especially families with children and young childless couples from the capital region. Hyvinkää is an exception because it attracts a lot of retirees and people moving from abroad.

“Very well, the migration gain for pensioners is significantly higher than elsewhere in Central Uusimaa,” says the expert Rasmus Aro from MDI, the regional development consulting office that processes population data.

In addition to Hyvinkää, the towns of Järvenpää and Kerava, as well as the municipalities of Nurmijärvi and Tuusula are most often included in Central Uusimaa.

Hyvinkää’s age structure is also different from other municipalities in Central Uusimaa. In Hyvinkää, the proportion of the population over 65 is clearly higher. Aro says that their share in the city is 23.3 percent and elsewhere in Central Uusimaa is 18.8 percent.

Hyvinkää’s population growth is predicted to be clearly lower than other municipalities in Central Uusimaa. of MDI published by according to the population forecast, Hyvinkää’s population would increase by 1,382 inhabitants by 2040 from the current level.

According to the forecast, the population growth in Järvenpää would be 8,449, Kerava 6,405 and Tuusula 4,352.

Specially the increase in the number of pensioners can be seen in Hyvinkää’s population statistics last year, says a person who worked as a strategy expert for the city of Hyvinkää Taru Härkönen. Recently, he moved to Karkkila’s development manager.

“Last year, clearly more pensioners moved than before.”

According to Statistics Finland’s population statistics, Hyvinkää’s migration gain in 2021 was 356 people. Of that, 197 became internal changes in the country. 159 more people moved to Hyvinkää from abroad than left abroad.

“In 2021, 222 people over the age of 65 moved to Hyvinkää. When they also moved out, Hyvinkää’s moving profit among pensioners dropped to 70,” says Rasmus Aro.

This one the figures from January to September of the year look very different. In the change between Finnish municipalities, Hyvinkää’s emigration loss was 280 people, but 251 more people came from abroad than left abroad. The migration loss was therefore 29 people.

Despite the overall loss of migration, 151 people over the age of 65 have moved to Hyvinkää this year as well. When those aged over 65 who moved are subtracted from the number, Hyvinkää’s emigration gain in this age group remains 39.

“When it comes to emigration, Hyvinkää gets an emigration profit every year, but the situation varies when it comes to internal migration,” says Härkönen.

He has his interpretation of why 2022 seems to be a losing year for migration. Normally, young people who go to study leave Hyvinkää, because there are hardly any study places in the city. However, during the Corona period, many young people stayed in the city to complete distance studies.

Now that community studies have returned, several years’ worth of young people have left, which is reflected in negative migration figures, Härkönen estimates.

“Young people move to study locations at a certain age, and that has always happened in Hyvinkää.”

Hyvinkää According to Härkönen, the immigrants come mainly from the capital region, other parts of Central Uusimaa and Kanta-Hämee from Lope, Hausjärvi and Riihimäe.

Rasmus Aro points out that it is typical that people don’t want to move far when they get older. That’s why it’s only natural that pensioner migrants come from nearby municipalities.

“Elderly people want permanence.”

Härkönen says that the city does not have accurate information on what attracts pensioners to Hyvinkää.

“I would think that versatile services, nature and outdoor terrains and hobby opportunities. The location on the side of the track makes it easier to move around. “Seniors often move close to their children and grandchildren,” he reflects.

As people get older, they often move from a detached house to an apartment building near services. Hyvinkää offers this opportunity, because there are many apartments in high-rise buildings – as well as apartments in small buildings near the center. In addition, the apartments are affordable compared to the capital region.

Municipalities usually compete for taxpayers of working age. What does Hyvinkää say about the fact that much older people will move to the city, who will need a lot of social and health services?

Härkönen points out that the social security costs will be taken care of by the welfare area in the future.

“Welcome immigrants of all ages.”

Sahanmäenpuisto is near Grönroosien’s apartment, which is a good place to walk your dog. The region is dominated by pine trees.

Near living grandchildren, peace of mind and short business trips. For these three reasons, those who lived in Helsinki’s Viiki Ulla-Maija and Kaj Grönroos packed up their moving load in August and headed towards Hyvinkää.

The new home was found in the Parantola neighborhood near the city center.

“Helsinki has become more hectic. We are closer to 70 than 60, so we appreciate the spaciousness and calm that Hyvinkää has,” says Ulla-Maija Grönroos.

“Business trips are mostly done on foot. The train station, the city center, Willa shopping center and the church are about a kilometer away on foot.”

However, the real reason for the couple’s move to Hyvinkää was that one of their three children moved with his family to Rajamäki in Nurmijärvi. It is a short journey from Hyvinkää. HS recently told about the change in Grönroosien’s son’s family. Grönroosi’s two other children live in Helsinki.

The Grönroos first looked at an apartment in Rajamäki as well, but they couldn’t find a suitable apartment.

Ulla-Maija and Kaj Grönroos bought an apartment in a stone house completed in 1964 in Hyvinkää. The building was thoroughly renovated a few years ago. Even inside, the surfaces shine like new when the couple presents their new 89 square meter home.

Based on the experience of a few months, the couple is very satisfied with their decision to move.

As recent well-to-do people, they are return migrants to Central Uusimaa. The Grönroosi lived in Rajamäki in Nurmijärvi from 1990 to 2005. When the children left home, they moved to the capital region.

When the Grönroos sold their Hitas apartment in Viikki, there was enough spare money to make renovations at the cottage in Karjalohja.

The Viva dog has a grooming table for trimming and blow-drying.

Also foreign speakers move to Hyvinkää significantly more than to the rest of Central Uusimaa, says MDI’s Rasmus Aro.

“Now, Estonian and Russian speakers are the two largest foreign language groups in the city, but the number of Arabic speakers, for example, is growing rapidly,” says Hyvinkää’s immigrant work coordinator Miina Pyylehto.

He estimates that Hyvinkää is attracted by reasonably priced rental apartments, which are sufficiently available.

“Hyvinkää offers many more jobs than elsewhere in Central Uusimaa,” says Aro.

“There are big employers here, such as Kone, Konecranes, Myllyn Paras and Hyvinkää hospital, all of which also employ a lot of foreign speakers,” Pyylehto elaborates.

According to Aro, foreigners also prefer more urban environments than Finns.