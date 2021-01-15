Thousands of people from Honduras have joined a call to come to the United States together. Mexico and Guatemala are taking action.

OAXACA taz | In view of the large number of migrants making their way to the USA from the south, Guatemala and Mexico have taken measures to stop the caravans. The Guatemalan government issued a state of emergency in several departments on Thursday so that security forces can break up the marches. In Mexico, at least 500 National Guardsmen have been mobilized to the southern border of the country.

Already on Thursday night around 200 people started walking north from San Pedro Sula in Honduras. By early Friday morning, several thousand more migrants had gathered in the city to get to the USA in a caravan.

You are following a call that has been circulating on social media for a few weeks. Many of them are fleeing poverty and violence in the Central American country. Two hurricanes and the corona pandemic have exacerbated the situation in Honduras.

The seven Guatemalan departments, which have a so-called prevention status for the next 15 days, are on the route through which migrants and refugees cross. In view of the pandemic, “the necessary measures are being taken to maintain the security of citizens and social peace,” the decree said.

Police officers and soldiers are urged to break up public meetings, group formations and demonstrations if necessary. Military forces will be used to stop all foreigners traveling in a caravan who do not adhere to the health and safety requirements, said the Guatemalan migration authority.

Governments against new mobilization

After numerous people from Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua had moved in caravans towards the USA at the end of 2018 and 2019, only a few set out together last year because of the pandemic. In December, a group was stopped before they reached Mexico’s southern border.

In view of the new mobilizations, the governments of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador already condemned “illegal migration” in a joint declaration on Monday. Along the border river Rio Suchiate in the south of Mexico, soldiers are patrolling alongside the national guards.

General Aristeo Taboada said, according to the newspaper Diario del Surthat only those who can show a negative Covid-19 test and the necessary entry documents will be allowed into the country. At least very few people will have the migration documents.