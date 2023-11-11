Migration | Explanation: Families with children are leaving Helsinki for detached houses and freehold plots

Families with children who moved from Helsinki during the Corona period were motivated above all by the need for space and the longing for their own yard. The move shows the transition from apartment building to small house living.

On the property is important when choosing a place to live, according to a survey by the city of Helsinki.

1,110 people who moved out of Helsinki in 2021 and 2022 answered the city’s survey, which explained the reasons for moving away. About the results of the investigation was reported for the first time in August.

In the survey, the answers of families with children and couples emphasized the need for additional space, the desire for their own yard, and the importance of ownership plots.

Helsinki the biggest migration losses are caused by emigration of 30–39-year-olds. Children’s migration has also been loss-making throughout the 2010s, and the trend has continued in 2022 as well.

In the so-called establishment phase, i.e. among people over the age of 24, migration is directed outside the cities. Based on research, people tend to settle in their residential area before their children reach school age.

About half of the families who responded to the survey regarding emigration cited the change in the number of children as an important reason. The increased remote work due to the corona virus was also seen to affect the need for additional space.

Up to 75 percent of the respondents lived in a small house after the move, while before the move the vast majority had lived in an apartment building.

Others reasons for families with children to move out were the desire to move to a small house and have their own yard. Almost half of the families with children considered it important that the apartment is located on the owner’s plot.

Researchers believe that the rent increases in Helsinki have damaged the reputation of rental plots.

Almost half of the respondents had considered moving within Helsinki. Most of the time, neighboring municipalities, such as Espoo and Kauniainen, took the win.

According to the city, the key observation can therefore be considered to be that families with children cannot find a suitable apartment in terms of price-quality ratio in Helsinki.

from Helsinki moving away made the survey respondents more satisfied with their residential area than before.

The new residential area was generally considered calmer, safer and better suited for children than what was available in Helsinki. The new corners of the home were also considered cleaner than Helsinki.

More than 40 percent of respondents estimate that Helsinki does not offer a good enough environment for their children to grow up.

In addition to that, more than 80 percent were satisfied with the daycare services in the new residential area, the reputation of the school and the quality of the nearby school – only about 40 percent had been satisfied when they lived in Helsinki. According to the researchers’ assessment, the reputation of the schools and the residential area has an influence on the decision to move.

The research results have been discussed in more detail in the publication of Helsingin kaupunkieto in the article.