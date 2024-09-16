Migration | Eight people died while crossing the English Channel

Emigration|There were about 60 people in the boat.

Eight migrant died Sunday while crossing the English Channel, French police say. Among other things, the news covered the matter BBC.

The immigrants were on their way from France to Britain. Rescuers were alerted when the rubber boat was reported to be in trouble north of the town of Boulogne-sur-mer at 1am local time.

There were about 60 people in the boat. The immigrants were citizens of Eritrea, Sudan, Syria and Iran, among others. The French Coast Guard said that the boat that had been involved in the accident was seen heading towards Ambleteuse beach, but the rescue forces could not offer help from the sea.

The boat hit a rock and then broke up. Rescuers offered help to 53 people on the beach. Six people were taken to the hospital, including a hypothermic baby.

Accident came less than two weeks after 12 people died when a boat sank in the canal. Among the dead were six children and a pregnant woman.

On Saturday, about 800 people crossed the channel, which is the second largest number of people so far. On June 18, 882 migrants crossed the Channel.

According to the French authorities, a total of 200 people were rescued during Friday and Saturday.

This year, 45 people have died in attempts to cross the channel.