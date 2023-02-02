The high-level summit was chaired by the Chief Executives of both nations. 19 memoranda referring to migration, tourism, culture, among other aspects, and a protocol to promote Spanish investment were signed. In the final declaration, Spain ratified its support for the Moroccan autonomy plan for Western Sahara and the opening of customs in Ceuta and Melilla, although without a specific date.

With the presence of Pedro Sánchez, President of the Government of Spain, and Aziz Ajanuch, Prime Minister of Morocco, the XII High Level Meeting (RAN) between Madrid and Rabat concluded. The signing of 19 memoranda and a protocol was the culmination of the meeting, held in the capital of the African nation.

Among the signed documents are several topics of interest. Regarding migration, agreements were signed on “management and governance of migrations” and “safe, orderly and regular migratory movements”.

Several documents referring to water resources were also endorsed, with the “management, development and protection of water resources” and the agreement between two hydrographic confederations on “decentralized management of water resources”.

Today a new stage of relations between Spain and Morocco is consolidated on more solid foundations. With responsibility and historical awareness, we are taking a great step forward for the benefit of our peoples. And we are going to do it together, with transparency and mutual respect. pic.twitter.com/d9Zn7OPK1z — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) February 2, 2023



For his part, the Spanish Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, signed dissimilar resolutions such as “university cooperation” and “declarations of intent on health security.”

In educational matters, Madrid and Rabat agreed on the introduction of learning Spanish at all levels of Moroccan education.

The agreements also cover infrastructure issues, the development of agricultural stakeholders, transportation, professional training, research and archives, tourism, among others.

One of the most notable was the financial protocol with which Madrid will increase from 400 to 800 million euros an incentive credit for Spanish companies that intend to invest in Morocco. One of the most important for the Iberian nation which, according to the EFE news agency, sees the importance of Rabat as a market.

The customs of Ceuta and Melilla, without specific opening dates

One of the points dealt with in the RAN was the normalization of customs in the Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla.

The statement corresponding to the topic did not explicitly mention the name of the cities or the specific opening dates. A detail that, according to Spanish sources cited by the EFE agency, is due to issues related to security.

“The two parties reiterate their commitment to the full normalization of the movement of people and goods in an orderly manner, including the appropriate customs and people control devices at the land and sea level,” reads the joint statement.

This file image shows the border fence between Morocco and Melilla, the Spanish enclave in North Africa, on December 11, 2014. © Reuters – Juan Medina

In addition, the results of a pilot test to establish commercial customs with Morocco, carried out on January 27 and which, according to the letter, “will continue” to “overcome any possible eventuality” were evaluated.

Of the two sites, Melilla was the only one that had commercial customs, until it was closed by Rabat more than four years ago. While in Melilla it would be the first time that this type of control is implemented.

Spain ratifies support for the Moroccan autonomy plan for Western Sahara

In the final conclusions of the RAN, Madrid’s support for the autonomy plan for Western Sahara proposed by Morocco was also ratified.

“Regarding the issue of Western Sahara, Spain reiterates the position expressed in the joint declaration adopted on April 7, 2022, on the occasion of the meeting between King Mohamed VI and the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez”, highlighted the final declaration. .

Two women walk past the remains of Moroccan military vehicles used during a guerrilla war (1976-1991) between the Polisario Front, a rebel movement claiming Western Sahara territory, and Moroccan forces. Stock image. © AFP – Farouk Batiche

That joint declaration ended the diplomatic impasse between the two countries. In an unexpected move, La Moncloa considered “the Moroccan autonomy initiative, presented in 2007, as the most serious, realistic and credible basis to resolve this dispute.”

Spain thus broke a historic position of neutrality over that African territory, which was under its command. Since 1975, there has been de facto control by Morocco, which is still in conflict with the Polisario Front, the rebels who claim that important portion of territory.

