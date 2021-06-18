Migration Dozens of immigrants were rescued from the English Channel

The crossing is dangerous as the canal has very busy shipping and strong currents.

In total 80 immigrants were rescued from the English Channel on Friday, French authorities say.

The scavengers tried to enter Britain on three rough and unseaworthy vessels, two of which were in distress near the fishing port of Boulogne-sur-Mer and the third near Dunkirk.

Worn out in two years, the number of people trying to go to Britain across the English Channel has been growing all the time. The crossing is dangerous as the canal has very busy shipping and strong currents.

Last year, 9,500 people tried to go to Britain across the English Channel. The number quadrupled compared to the previous year.

Earlier this month, French police dismantled a camp born in the port city of Calais, where hundreds of people were waiting for a chance to sneak into Britain.