TV talk with Markus Lanz on ZDF. (Archive recording) © Markus Hertrich/dpa

A few days before the state elections in Bavaria and Hesse, one topic dominates the agenda: migration policy.

Hamburg – Markus Lanz began his broadcast on the evening of German Unity Day with a joke: “How united is the federal government on migration policy?” asked the moderator.

Marco Buschmann, the FDP Federal Minister of Justice, tried to act statesmanlike, convey sovereignty and determination, brush off questions about harsh criticism of the Green coalition partner and overall act as if everything was under control. More robust border controls, a European solution, prevent “people from coming to the continent uncontrolled”, so basically everything is business as usual and with indefinite success. “I am very much in favor of carrying out asylum procedures outside the EU,” said the minister at Markus Lanz and did not want to deny that the deportation of illegal migrants must be carried out more quickly: “We have far too long court proceedings in Germany. “

Police unionist at Lanz: Colleagues at the limit

Lars Wendland, head of the police union, reported on how dramatic the situation at the borders is: “Colleagues are working to the limit, the federal police are operating at their limits.” Specifically, he criticized Markus Lanz for the inadequacy and the bureaucracy Possibilities, for example, to stop the flow of money from the smuggling business. There are now even offers such as “guaranteed smuggling” where you essentially book a “trip” to Germany with smugglers on the Internet, which, if it goes wrong the first time, will definitely succeed the second or third time.

Mobile border controls, as recently proposed as a patent solution, would not help, because if someone stands at the border and asks for asylum, that person must be admitted and their application examined. In addition, as Wendland explained to Markus Lanz on ZDF, the smugglers are acting more and more brutally, more ruthlessly and brutalized. The German borders are practically open. When the police pick up refugees, they are introduced into the asylum system. The European idea of ​​open borders is currently proving to be a big problem, precisely because Europe’s external borders can hardly be secured, according to Wendland.

150 asylum seekers per 600 inhabitants

In view of such dramatic reports, one might agree with the author and columnist Sascha Lobo, who in his recently published book “The Great Crisis of Confidence” attested to an at least perceived loss of control in all of German politics. An impression that cannot necessarily be justified rationally, but rather arises from the overlapping of various crises, which Lobo attributed to Markus Lanz primarily to one thing: “The core problem is communication.” Citizens have a right to have problems like this solved The migration issue can be solved “without falling into racist slogans on the one hand – like Friedrich Merz – or on the other hand – like parts of the Greens or the Left Party – pretending that there is no problem at all.”

Easier said than done, as Rita Röhrl from the SPD, district administrator from the Lower Bavarian district of Regen, reported. There, a small community of 600 residents is currently struggling to integrate 150 asylum seekers. The social balance is being disrupted by this relationship between residents and migrants, and integration is hardly taking place. The high cash payments encourage abuse, so Röhrl also spoke out in favor of abolishing cash payments. Röhrl, like the other participants in Markus Lanz’s group, did not want to undermine the right to asylum or the basic values ​​of the German welfare state, but she also warned that the system had long since reached its limits. Lobo also emphasized that it was the conservative governments of the last few decades that propagated the myth that Germany is not a country of immigration, even though it has long been clear how urgently skilled immigration is needed.

Sascha Lobo with Markus Lanz: A lot of polemics

But it wasn’t quite as simple as Lobo, who was never at a loss for a polemical remark, made it out to be, said Buschmann: It is true that Germany made it very difficult for migrants who wanted to work in Germany in the 80s and 90s . Given the high level of unemployment at the time, this was also correct and understandable, explained the Minister of Justice to Markus Lanz on ZDF.

But the situation has now reversed, and many areas of the economy are desperately looking for workers. But now it is the bureaucracy that usually prevents the easy integration of migrants and refugees. Waiting for years for a work permit or for qualifications or training to be recognized is draining and further undermining trust in the state.

According to Buschmann, at least migrants who are legally residing in Germany should be integrated into the labor market more quickly than before, while illegal immigrants should be deported more quickly. Easier said than done, the wheels of Berlin politics grind more than slowly, even if Buschmann wanted to sell the first deportation agreements with countries like Moldova or Georgia as a great political success. Whether the residents of Hesse and Bavaria will appreciate this effort and not increasingly turn to the right-wing populists: we will find out on Sunday. (Michael Meyns)