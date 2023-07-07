Polen’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki invited all parties to a migration summit this week. His government “saved us from Parisian events in Warsaw,” he wrote on Twitter, referring to the street fighting in France. Morawiecki wanted to propose to the parties a detailed “Pact for Secure EU Borders” in order to “speak with one voice” and sharply criticized the new EU Migration Pact. The main opposition parties boycotted the meeting.

Gerhard Gnauck Political correspondent for Poland, Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania based in Warsaw.

But in any case, shortly before the elections in autumn, Poland is having an unprecedented debate about migration – but also about how far the liberal forces can go with their campaign. It started with a short video by Donald Tusk. “We are shocked by the brutal riots in France,” the opposition leader begins and continues with a serious expression: Jarosław Kaczyński wants to bring even more people to Poland from distant countries, from India, Iran, Nigeria, Pakistan and others, now of all times.