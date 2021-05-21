Migration Cyprus declares emergency due to number of migrants arriving from Syria, calls on EU for assistance

The Cypriot Interior Minister said he had informed the European Commission that the country no longer had the capacity to receive new migrants.

Cyprus announced on Friday to the European Commission that it was “in an emergency” due to the number of immigrants arriving in the country, according to the news agency AFP.

Minister of the Interior of Cyprus Nicos Nourisin migrants arriving from the Syrian port of Tartu have overcrowded reception centers in Cyprus.

On Wednesday, for example, the Cypriot authorities stopped a ship carrying 97 migrants from Syria off the east coast of the island.

Nouris said it had informed the European Commission that Cyprus no longer had the capacity to receive new migrants.

According to the minister, Cyprus has already received almost 4,000 asylum applications this year.

Mr Nouris also called on the EU to help repatriate rejected asylum seekers from a country with which Cyprus does not have a bilateral agreement. One such country is Turkey, which has not officially recognized the Republic of Cyprus.

To Cyprus has received significantly more asylum seekers in recent years than in many other European countries.

More than 12,000 Syrians have applied for asylum in Cyprus since 2011. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, 8,500 of them have received international protection.