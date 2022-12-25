Migration crisis | “Worse than the previous migrant crisis” – In Berlin, people are being accommodated in tents at Tegel Airport

Emergency accommodation tents are being set up at Tegel’s decommissioned airport. There have never been as many asylum seekers in Berlin as there are now.

Berlin

“Is it you have a lot of asylum seekers in Finland, would you like some refugees from us to Finland”, he says Detlef Cwojdzinski.

He has had a more than 40-year career in leadership positions in Berlin’s crisis management and now heads the emergency accommodation for Ukrainian refugees established at Tegel Airport.

In front of Tegel’s C-Terminal, familiar to many Finns, where planes used to taxi, a new kind of movement is underway. Forklifts whiz back and forth, and the shuttle bus that runs to the main train station brings and takes people.

Exhausted people come from the railway station, some of whom have started their train journey amid the rumbling of bombs.

Huge tents have been erected on the runways, which will soon accommodate more than three thousand people. Equipping them for habitation is still in progress.

By mid-January, they are sure to be full.

Now inside the C-terminal there is room for a couple of thousand. Many Ukrainians stay there, but also Syrians, Iranians, Afghans and Moldovans. Those are the main nationalities whose representatives are currently coming to Berlin to seek protection.

Dana Joseptsuk, who lives in Tegel’s emergency accommodation, was waiting for the bus on which she was going to visit the city with her daughter Emilia.

A shuttle bus to Berlin Central Station brings people who need emergency accommodation to Tegel. A couple of hundred asylum seekers, war refugees or migrants come to Berlin every day.

Partition walls have been built in the terminal of the old airport to isolate the spaces for different uses.

in Berlin there have never been as many asylum seekers as now. There are 30,000 accommodation places in use, but they are not enough. The Tegel center was launched in three weeks, when it became clear during the fall that the accommodation facilities at the reception were otherwise insufficient.

A first accommodation facility has also been opened at another decommissioned airport, Tempelhof.

There are several reasons for the arrival of more and more people.

In Ukraine, the cold winter and the destruction of the energy infrastructure force many people who had planned to stay in the country to leave.

In addition, the arrival of migrants at the EU’s external borders has accelerated this year. The revival of the so-called Balkan route was noticed in Germany already in September, and preparations for winter began then.

Cwojdzinski was managing the migration crisis of 2015, which many remember as the state of emergency that tested Europe. There are clearly more visitors now than then, he says.

An estimated six thousand people come to Berlin per month. Despite the efforts of organizations and the administration, some politicians say that a humanitarian crisis threatens to break out.

Situation does not only apply to Germany, but also in other EU countries, the number of arrivals has increased and in some countries, the reception capacity is crumbling in its joints.

In mid-December, the President of the European Council Charles Michel said that in February the EU will hold a summit where the burden sharing of the migration crisis among the member states is supposed to be resolved.

In Berlin, lessons have been learned from the previous migrant crisis, and the emergency accommodation facilities of that time have been put back into use. According to Cwojdzinski, the experiences of the corona pandemic are also useful.

The reception station in Tegel was managed by five aid organizations in cooperation with the Berlin administration. They are the same forces that organized one of the big vaccination centers there when the corona vaccinations started.

“We already included the event industry then, because they know how to quickly set up a framework for large crowds,” says Cwojdzinski.

In the toilet section of the tents set up on the runways, the doors of the toilets are decorated with the silhouettes of the partying concert audience and green LED lights.

The tent built for migrants has toilets intended for large events.

The soon-to-be-used accommodation tent has beds, blankets and mattresses already ready.

Indoors In Terminal C, the phone charging point is a meeting place where the residents of the accommodation facility sit side by side.

Often sits there too Sumaya Abdulla, 22. While charging his phone, he chats with Ukrainian children. He is alone on his escape journey.

Although Tegel is the first emergency accommodation, which is intended for a maximum of two nights, Abdulla has already been there for five weeks.

Next year he has an appointment with the immigration authorities in Berlin.

Abdulla has come to Berlin from Kiev, but he is originally from Kenya. He is completing his medical studies in Ukraine. Now he hopes to continue his studies in Germany.

The signs at the airport remind us how the area was used just a couple of years ago.

Kenyan Sumaya Abdulla has learned Ukrainian in a couple of years, and chats with Ukrainian children at a phone charging point.

Distance learning is no longer enough, as the next step in medical studies should be practical exercises. Abdulla learned enough Ukrainian in two years to get by and has already started learning German.

“German seems like an easy language, it’s a bit like English,” he says.

Abdullah is already on the run for the second time. He had to leave Kenya because of the terrorist movement al-Shabaab. He has diabetes. Russia’s accelerating attacks on Ukraine have made it difficult to supply medicine. Abdulla was already in the intensive care unit once.

The reception center in Tegel is warm and safe. Abdulla says that compared to his previous experiences in Kenya and Ukraine, things are good.

Tears come to her eyes when she tells about her experiences. He’s on the run, and he doesn’t have a strong connection with his own family either. Once all his things were stolen in Tegel.

“Actually, I’m just pretending to be strong,” he says.

I did the emergency accommodation facilities should go somewhere else in a couple of months. Spaces for a technical college have been planned to replace the airport.

Berlin’s mobile hotel rooms are already in use, but it has been decided to save the sports halls for school sports.

Tents and the know-how of event organizers will probably still be needed a lot, as Berlin’s decision-makers will have to struggle with space problems more and more fiercely in the coming year.

Construction of new accommodation facilities at the airport is going fast.