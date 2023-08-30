The White House hosted the presidential meeting between Joe Biden and his Costa Rican counterpart, Rodrigo Chaves, who met to strengthen relations between the two nations, traditionally allies, and address a fundamental issue for the national security of both States: the immigration crisis in the Darien, border between Panama and Colombia. In addition, they sought to promote cooperation to contain the flows of people from the south to the north of the American continent.

“Costa Rica has been and will continue to be one of the strongest allies in the world in terms of its economic and security interests, which are ours,” Chaves said at the start of the meeting with US President Joe Biden, who recognized the progress of the Central American country in terms of security and technology.

Rodrigo Chaves’ visit represents the first time that a Costa Rican head of state has been invited to the White House to meet with the current president since 2006, the year in which then-president George W. Bush received his counterpart Óscar Arias Sánchez.

For his part, Biden stressed that both countries “are not only united by the challenges they face,” referring to the high migratory flow that their borders are experiencing, “but also by the vision” they share.

President Joe Biden meets with Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, August 29, 2023. ©AP/Susan Walsh

Cooperation in the face of the migration crisis

The dialogue between leaders takes place in a critical context for the migratory control of both countries, since so far in 2023, there have been record numbers of irregular crossings through the Darién Gap —the natural border between Colombia and Panama—.

After crossing the jungle, the migrants continue on their way in Panama, which in turn cannot accommodate so many foreigners, so the authorities are forced to open the way for people heading to Costa Rica.

This complex situation has caused the Costa Rican asylum system to be saturated, with around 240,000 applications, mainly from Venezuelan and Nicaraguan nationals.

However, Costa Rica has tightened immigration controls south of its border, so the flow that continues on its way to the United States has decreased. A policy that has earned the Chaves government the praise of Biden.

“Thank you for your cooperation in the immigration challenges we face every day,” said the US president, adding that the work of the Chaves Administration has been “incredible.”

The first semester of 2023 exceeded all the historical figures regarding migration in the jungle, for the month of July there had already been registered just over 260,000 people who would have transited through the Darién Gap, which already exceeds the crossings totals for 2022, the former highest mark in irregular transit through the area.

With EFE and AP