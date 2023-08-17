More than 100,000 immigrants have arrived in New York City since April 2022, in an unprecedented wave in recent years, according to figures presented this Wednesday (16) by the city’s Democratic mayor, Eric Adams.

“As of August 13, 101,200 asylum seekers have passed through the New York asylum system and, of these, 58,500 remain under the care of the city,” said the mayor, emphasizing the pressure this puts on the entire the network of public shelters, where today – including immigrants and the homeless – there are 110,200 people.

Adams insisted that the city no longer has the space to house so many people.

“Honestly, while our compassion is limitless, our resources are not and we no longer have miracles,” he commented.

After last year, the city’s shelters were overcrowded with the arrival of thousands of immigrants and homeless New Yorkers, New York has had to resort to renting hotels and other places to house these people. In all, 200 emergency centers were created, some dedicated exclusively to families with children.

“We are grateful for the help we have received so far from our partners in Albany and Washington, but the fact is that we need more”, insisted the Democrat, who criticized the White House for not having listened to his appeal in the face of a problem that, according to he, “is national”.

“This is a national crisis that requires solutions that go beyond our city, and the city cannot continue to manage this largely alone,” reiterated Adams.

The city has received between 300 and 500 people a day, some directly from the border, after turning themselves in to the authorities and asking for asylum, to later be transferred by the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, and others on their own, coming from other states.

Last week, more than 2,700 people arrived, said Adams, who warned that more than US$ 1.7 billion had already been spent on assistance to migrants, an amount that will increase to more than US$ 12 billion. at the end of three years.

Standoff between the city and state of New York

The humanitarian crisis caused by the arrival of migrants has put the governor of the state of New York, also a Democrat, Kathy Hochul, and the mayor of the city of the same name, Adams, on opposite sides, which was evident in a letter released on Wednesday.

In the text, the state criticizes the way in which the Adams administration has dealt with the crisis, mentioning, among other examples, the fact that it has refused numerous offers made by the state to accommodate the migrants. He also accuses the city of being slow to respond to the offer.

“The state has identified several additional state properties and non-state locations that are viable options for housing migrants, but the city has not accepted these offers,” wrote state attorney Faith E. Gay in the text, and then listed the locations to which refers to.

The 12-page letter specifically outlines what the state has done to help the city and recalls that it has been “a vital partner”, providing a wide range of support, such as deploying professionals, technical assistance and deploying members of the National Guard to help in shelters.

The state is also said to have coordinated with counties to facilitate the reception of migrants in temporary shelters and has earmarked $1.5 billion of its new 2024 budget for this purpose.

The text also alleges that the city did not prioritize helping migrants to complete their documentation to obtain work permits. The mayor and Hochul asked the federal government to expedite this authorization so that these people could leave the protection of the city.

“The city did not make timely requests for regulatory changes, did not always promptly share necessary information with the state, did not implement programs in a timely manner, and did not consult with the state before taking certain actions,” the state states.