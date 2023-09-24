The presidents of Panama, Laurentino Cortizoand from Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves, They will visit Darién on October 7, the inhospitable jungle that connects the south of the continent with Central America and is the scene of an unprecedented migratory crisis with more than 390,000 people who have crossed it this year.

The announcement of the presidential visit was made this Saturday by the Ministers of Public Security of Panama, Juan Manuel Pino, and of Costa Rica, Mario Zamora, during a working tour of Darien.

“We have worked together so that the president of Costa Rica visits the Darién Gap on October 7 as a way to raise to the highest level what Minister Pino and I have agreed on: that the transit countries, which we are democracies, that respect human rights and the freedoms that the rule of law implies (…) we also have to feel supported by the international community” to face the crisis, said Zamora.

Panama and Costa Rica apply a controlled flow strategy, which implies that Migrants must take buses at their borders, which must be paid for by the travelers themselves, to be taken directly to the borders with Costa Rica, in the Panamanian case, and with Nicaragua, in the Costa Rican case..

In the case of Panama, the controlled flow also includes a biometric registration of migrants and providing them with health and food, a unique humanitarian operation on the continent that has consumed some 70 million dollars in recent years, according to the Government.

“We are facing a problem of a regional, international nature (…) sometimes we are not receiving the funds that from an international point of view should be given to countries like us” to face the situation, said the Minister of Public Security of Costa Delicious.

We are facing a problem of a regional, international nature (…) sometimes we are not receiving the funds that from an international point of view should be given to countries like us.

Both countries ask the South American States to take on this problem from the perspective of co-responsibility, better managing the flows of people leaving their countries so that 2,000 and up to 4,000 do not arrive daily at the borders of Panama after crossing the jungle. a figure that is repeated on the border with Costa Rica.

“There is a State effort” to manage with humanitarian criteria this “great pilgrimage of people who abandon their lives to go somewhere else to build another life,” but Panama’s capabilities are “at the limit” and if this flow “continues to increase , this will not be able to be maintained and it is very delicate,” added Pino.

The controlled flow has prevented migrants die of asphyxiation in vans or are victims of sexual exploitation or human trafficking in Panamanian territory, as happens in other countries, said the Panamanian minister..

The journey across the Darien is a harrowing odyssey for migrants seeking a better life in the United States. Photo: Jaiver Nieto / CEET

More coordination for the crossing of migrants

“For the next visit of the two presidents,” both governments will surely already have “something defined” in terms of the measures they are studying to minimize the impact of the migratory wave in the community of Paso Canoas, the border between Panama and Costa Rica, Pino explained.

One of these measures is that the Panamanian buses that carry the migrants do not leave them in Paso Canoas but in another more distant place within Costa Rican territory, according to official information.

The Darién is one of the crossings for migrants heading to the United States. Photo: Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda / EFE

The Costa Rican side of the border has been the scene of some protests and riots because many migrants are left stranded because they do not have the money to buy the bus ticket that will take them to the borders of Nicaragua.

The locals complain about the street sales that foreigners make to collect the money for the ticket, and the impact on public health, since they practically live on the streets.

Last Thursday, 17 migrants were detained for the disturbances they caused when the Police carried out an operation in Paso Canoas to eradicate their street sales, according to the official version.

EFE