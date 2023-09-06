The border of Mexico with the United States lives a new migratory wave with more than 1,000 migrants in Ciudad Juárez who live on the streets, which makes them vulnerable to kidnapping and other organized crime, according to authorities and activists.

Francisco Bueno, director of the Casa del Migrante, told the media that they estimate between 1,000 and 1,100 migrants now living in public spaces and in abandoned or ruined buildings.

Santiago González Reyes, director of Human Rights of the Municipality of Juárez, indicated that many of these people saturate parks, ruins and walls, where they survive without any services because they don’t want to stay in shelters and they don’t have to rent a house either.

The municipal government began operations over the weekend to get them out of risky buildings and parks, and in exchange offers them to take refuge in official shelters.

“People on the move are people in a condition of vulnerability, that is exposes organized crime, That is why we are going to invite them to safe places such as the municipal shelter,” the public official told EFE.

Between alerts for crime and migration

The mayor of the city, Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, this week made an urgent request for help from the federal government and from the state of Chihuahua so that help manage the arrival of migrants to the city, bordering El Paso, Texas.

In addition, the municipal president warned last week that a spate of murderswith 24 homicides in 48 hours, it happened because organized crime is fighting for control of human trafficking.

In this context, they came to Ciudad Juárez more than 400 soldiers from an elite group to combat violence.

Reyes González explained that in recent days there has been a massive arrival of migrants by train, mainly single men, which once again makes Juárez the epicenter of migration between Mexico and the United States.

“We are going through the spaces that (migrants) are inhabiting so that they do not face risks in walls and public spaces that do not have the necessary conditions to guarantee the security, both health and physical of people”the official said.

He added that, if the places are not habitable, the officials ask the migrants to go to the Kiki Romero municipal shelter, 10 kilometers from the nearest international bridge.

“What we saw is that there is no sanitary infrastructure, people are doing what they need where they live, they are accumulating garbage, in some there are children, they make walls with blankets, which can cause a fire, and the risk is that they lose their lives.” he added.

Every day people from different parts of the world arrive in Mexico to cross the border. Photo: AFP and Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters

Migration rebound

The situation at the border reflects the rebound in the migratory flow through Mexico after the initial drop that caused the expiration of the United States Title 42as recognized last month by the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

In the midst of this increase, migrants like the Venezuelan Darly They denounce that they are prey to organized crime.

“We have been victims of robbery, many people do not go out for fear of what could happen to them, yes there is a lot of fear in the majority of migrants,” said Darly, who is 35 years old and arrived in Juárez three weeks ago. where he now sells empanadas.

“It is said that they are being kidnapped for ransom, we don’t have how to give a reward or who gives a reward for any of us. It doesn’t make any sense,” she lamented.

Authorities and activists estimate that the number of migrants in the city could be around 8,000, while those who have recently arrived point out that they are coming in groups of hundreds and even thousands of people.

“There are many migrants, just as we have been arriving there are thousands and thousands that come every day, we came on the train and there were more than 3,000 people, I think”, said the Venezuelan Luis González, 24 years old.

EFE

More news