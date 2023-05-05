Chilean police disperse a group of migrants blocking the border between Chile and Peru, on May 2. Augustine Market (AP)

Crowds and clashes with the police. Chile’s border with Peru has become the epicenter of the migration crisis that affects a large part of South America, driven by the departure of thousands of Venezuelans to different parts of the region due to the economic and social collapse of the Nicolás Maduro regime. The recriminations between the authorities and a delicate humanitarian situation keep those who try by all means to cross from the south to the north in suspense.

Over the past week, at least 200 people without their regular immigration documentation have tried to cross from the Chilean city of Arica to the Peruvian city of Tacna. Upon reaching the vicinity of the Chacalluta complex, the customs unit that divides both nations, they encountered fierce resistance from the police commanded by the Government of Dina Boluarte.

The border collapse has led to an exchange of statements between the diplomatic representatives of Santiago and Lima, who see as possible solutions to the conflict the establishment of a humanitarian corridor and the arrival of a plane from Caracas that can repatriate citizens who, for different reasons, reasons, seek to return to their native country.

The massive passage from Arica to Tacna

The exodus of migrants to Peru intensified on April 27, when hundreds of people sought to cross the border from Chile. In the previous days, tensions over migrants residing in Chile increased after it became known that the main suspects in the murder of police officer Daniel Palma were Venezuelans who had entered the territory irregularly. Due to this crime, the Chilean National Prosecutor’s Office decided to request preventive detention for any foreigner who was arrested for a crime and did not have documents to prove his identity.

State of emergency in Peru

The main complication for Venezuelans to return to their country from Chile is the virtual blockade imposed by the Peruvian authorities, who declared a state of emergency in the border regions. President Boluarte hardened her speech against foreigners and accused them of being behind the increase in “assaults, robberies and criminal acts” in her territory, without offering concrete data to support the correlation between migration and the increase in crime. .

diplomatic dispute

The presence of hundreds of Venezuelans stranded on the border led to a diplomatic confrontation between Chile and Peru, which claimed responsibility for the crisis unleashed in the area. The mayor of Tacna, Pascual Güisa, criticized Chilean President Gabriel Boric and called him “irresponsible.” Those words made the Chilean Foreign Ministry submit a protest note to the House of Pizarro to complain about the tone used by the local authority against the president.

humanitarian crisis

The migration crisis between Chile and Peru affected entire Venezuelan families seeking to return to their country. Men, women, children and the elderly have spent days and hours walking through the desert to reach the border area. Upon arrival, travelers meet directly with the personnel of the Peruvian National Police (PNP), which has set up a series of barriers to prevent passage. Local institutions such as the Chilean Jesuit Migrant Service (SJM) have alerted about the precarious situation faced by stranded foreigners.

The municipality of Arica decreed a communal state of emergency, which has made it possible to somehow assist people stuck at the border. The Regional Ministerial Secretariat of Health of Arica and Parinacota recognized that the large presence of people at Milestone 1 of the border has generated a health alert.

the venezuelan plane

Some Venezuelans have tried to leave Chile by resorting to the border with Bolivia, the same one where massive irregular crossings were registered a few years ago. This has not managed to appease the crisis, which has been watched from afar by the Maduro regime. The Venezuelan government has only limited itself to asking that its fellow citizens be treated in accordance with human rights standards.

Caracas delivered a concrete measure to solve the crisis only this Thursday. According to Chilean Foreign Minister Alberto Van Klaveren, the Government of Venezuela will have a private plane that will arrive in Arica during the early hours of Sunday, May 7. The initiative is part of the program return to the homelandwith which the Miraflores Palace seeks to reverse the diaspora that has dragged on in recent years.