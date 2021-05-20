Luna Reyes Segura saw him coming towards her. Or towards his Red Cross vest, synonymous with protection when the rest is pure desperation. The boy approached with wet clothes, his gaze lost and staggering on the sand of the Tarajal beach in Ceuta, scenery witness of the most massive migratory crossing that the Spanish city in the African continent has ever lived: more than 8,000 people who in 24 hours entered illegally from Morocco.

“I just gave him a hug,” says Luna, a 20-year-old Red Cross volunteer about her pious and empathetic gesture towards the young Senegalese who couldn’t stop crying as she listed in French the number of friends she had lost in the crossing to Spain.

Luna’s hug was the photo that contributed a human dimension to this migratory crisis, veil of Morocco’s political anger towards Spain for sheltering whom the Rabat government considers an enemy: the leader of the Polisario Front and president of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, Brahim Gali, admitted to a hospital in Logroño with Covid.

The uncontrolled entry of immigrants Faced with the inaction of the Moroccan authorities, it was interpreted as a provocation to the territorial integrity of Spain, which hot returned about 5,200 people who had crossed the jetty that separates Ceuta from Morocco.

The story behind the image

Luna arrived in Ceuta in March to do an internship with the Red Cross. She is from Móstoles, a municipality 26 kilometers from Madrid, and she is close to graduating in Social Integration.

“His eyes were very red and he looked at me as if it were the first time I had been out on the street. Desperate. The fact of hugging me was like his lifeline for him ”, Luna reconstructs the scene that triggered a tsunami of aggression, xenophobia and messages of hatred towards her.

For having hugged an immigrant who has just arrived ashore in shock. For being hugged. For having offered him a bottle of water.

“You wanted to fuck him (have sex)”, “You are going to pay dearly”, “Europe is not an NGO” were some of the insults that Luna received through social networks.

His attackers were also responsible for circulating personal photos of him, his family and his friends.

“Humanitarian aid is not getting rid of people, it is understanding their needs and more under these conditions,” the girl answered before closing her Twitter account.

“We are not going to accept the slightest blackmail or questioning of territorial integrity,” was the message this Thursday from the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, to Morocco.

The position of the extreme right

The leader of the far-right party Vox, Santiago Abascal, did not miss the opportunity to travel to Ceuta to ask for the militarization of the Spanish borders.

“We are facing a government that is incapable of defending our borders, our homeland and the interests of the Spanish,” said Abascal, a leading voice among those who consider migrants a threat.

The early morning between Wednesday and Thursday was serene and without border crossings. Some young immigrants who managed to avoid the Civil Guard continue to roam the autonomous city of Ceuta. Others decided, of their own free will, to cross the jetty again and go home.

What to do with minors

The headache for Spain now is to solve where to house the minors – about 800, of the 2,000 who entered between Monday and Tuesday – who cannot return to Morocco as they did with adults.

The boys who were transferred to the Tarajal polygon sleep on mattresses, mats and, the smallest, even on the shelves of some metal shelves.

“The juvenile center already housed hundreds. Before the last arrivals, it was full. There is no space to welcome the children who have arrived and we enable spaces from which we can get them ”, they explain from the Government Delegation in Ceuta.

Some members of Pedro Sánchez’s cabinet, such as the Vice President of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño, and the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, reproduced on their networks the photo of Luna’s embrace as a “symbol of hope and solidarity,” Díaz said. “Thank you Luna for representing the best values ​​of our society,” said Calviño.

The singer Ismael Serrano also joined: “That solidarity hug reconciles us with the world,” he posted on Twitter.

“We are an organization in which there are many Moons that help people like those who come to Ceuta on a daily basis,” defended the Spanish Red Cross.

Social networks were also populated with pampering and support for the volunteer. The hashtag #GraciasLuna was a trend this Thursday with messages such as “Moon is Spain”, “The super moon”.

Luna never knew the name of the Senegalese boy who cried on her shoulder. And now it is she who cries for not having been able to prevent the Civil Guard and the Spanish Army from returning him to Morocco.

