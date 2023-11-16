At the beginning of this month, the Federal Association for Assistance to the Homeless (BAG-W) released a survey showing that the number of homeless people in Germany grew by more than 60%, from 268 thousand to 447 thousand.

Among foreigners, this growth reached 118% in records. Only 5% of homeless people are German citizens.

According to the institution’s general director, Werena Rosenke, inflation – which reached 6.1% year-on-year in August – and the high cost of living are some of the factors that explain the phenomenon.

However, the highlight of the demographic explosion in the homeless population was the arrival of thousands of refugees in the country, since the start of the war in Ukraine, in February last year.

This situation proves to be a challenge for the Berlin administration, since approximately 1 million Ukrainians requested asylum in 2022, in addition to 140 thousand of other nationalities.

Data released by Germany’s Federal Office of Investigation (BKA) at the end of October revealed that more than 20,000 immigrants entered the country illegally in September this year alone, a number not seen since February 2016, when the country received 26,650 refugees, in height of the migration crisis.

In seven months, 92,000 people entered Germany illegally, according to local police.

As a result, German shelters continue to lack the capacity for the arrival of new people, an issue that has worried local authorities, who find themselves without a public budget and infrastructure to deal with the migration crisis. Consequently, these new refugees end up on the country’s streets.

Faced with the problem, German Prime Minister Olaf Scholz called a marathon of meetings in recent weeks with state leaders to define a plan that goes against the “open door policy” of former Prime Minister Angela Merkel, which has become unsustainable in recent years.

“Our common objective is to combat irregular immigration,” said the prime minister during the announcement of the new agreement, which toughens the entry of illegal foreigners.

As a way to contain the crisis, Scholz managed to approve measures that facilitate deportation, bring closer relations with the countries of origin of these immigrants and reduce the budget available to help them in the country.

The German Council of Ministers reached a consensus and formed a legislative proposal aimed at simplifying the current deportation process for these asylum seekers.

Today, the German government dedicates part of its public funds to foreigners who arrive in the country irregularly. The first reception centers, as the spaces where these people are received are called, grant each refugee the amount of 182 euros (around R$946) per month, initially, to cover “personal needs”.

During the process, they leave the first reception center and are allocated to other accommodation. At this time, immigrants receive 410 euros (R$2,157) per month for a year and a half, in the case of single people, or 738 euros (R$3,883) per couple.

After this second stage, the government increases the amount of the benefit to 502 euros (R$2,641) per month for singles and 902 euros per couple (R$4,747).

This policy, currently in force, will undergo changes with the new agreement. Starting next year, asylum seekers will wait twice as long to receive an increase in benefits. The previous 18 months will become 36 months.

Another decision of the new policy is greater control of the borders with Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland, in order to prevent these refugees from reaching overcrowded shelters and increasing the number of homeless people on the streets of Germany.

In October, the government had already authorized the expansion of checkpoints and has now only extended the decision.

In recent months, Scholz has already shown interest in presenting changes to the current migration rules.

The chancellor stated in an interview with the German magazine Der Spiegel that his government would expand efforts to impose limits on the arrival of new refugees irregularly in the country, carrying out “large-scale deportations of those who do not have the right to remain in Germany”.

The notorious government crisis in managing the migration issue led the conservative opposition to draw up a project that defends the creation of reception centers outside the European Union, for example, in Africa.

The plan was not ruled out by the German prime minister, who made a recent visit to Nigeria, with the aim of establishing partnerships with the African country to combat the increase in migration. The proposed idea is to expand migration centers in Nigeria, where those deported from Germany will be able to shelter, have access to healthcare and employment opportunities.

Political defeats

According to the German portal D.W.the German Prime Minister’s political mobilization has gained momentum in recent months regarding the issue after the crisis paved the way for the government’s unpopularity among German voters.

According to a recent opinion poll by ARD DeutschlandTrend, 44% of Germans consider illegal immigration to be Germany’s biggest political challenge, which should be prioritized by the government.

The survey proved to be a real popular thermometer following the results of the state elections in the country, at the beginning of the month, when the parties of the government coalition – the Liberal Democratic Party (FDP), the Greens and the Social Democratic Party (SPD) of Scholz – performed poorly and were defeated at the polls. Electoral failures occurred in the states of Bavaria and Hessen.