If there is one thing Americans do not miss, it is listening to their president speak every day. The media saturation of Donald Trump has given way to a restrained political evolution, always calculated to maximize the impact of each achievement without the previous tension. Only Joe Biden got out of hand: 64 days in office without giving a single press conference, more than any of his fifteen predecessors in the last hundred years.

His advisers did not think he had anything to gain by appearing before the journalists’ crossfire, but so much silence began to awaken unflattering rumors about the lack of reflections in the oldest president who has arrived at the White House, at 78 years old, his facility to screw up and even the supposed Alzheimer’s attributed to him by the swearing Republicans. Faced with those, Biden had it easy: “it was enough not to drool,” complained Ari Fleischer, Bush’s former White House spokesman, who blames his co-religionists for having lowered expectations so much.

President Biden’s first press conference could be considered a success for what was not said: not a single question about COVID-19. A year ago, the pandemic focused the attention of Americans in at least three daily press conferences – that of the president, the governor and the mayor – not to mention the health authorities and the famous Dr. Anthony Fauci, who heads the National Institute. of Allergies and Infectious Diseases. Today the issue did not deserve a mention from the press.

Biden began with the announcement that he will double the promise to administer one hundred million vaccines in his first one hundred days in office, achieved last Friday in just 54 days, raising the bar to 200 million vaccines, the bulk of the population. adult in a country of 330 million inhabitants. As the good news does not make big headlines, the premiere with the press focused on a battery of questions about the unaccompanied minors crisis that is looming over the border.

There was where to make blood, because the transparency that the new government presumes has made it possible to record the conditions in which minors are crowded into detention centers. Central American mothers have said that they send their children alone to cross the dangerous line because they have heard that they are not deported, and Republicans blame the new government for turning the United States into a magnet with its message of benevolence. Biden has another version.

“Look, I should be flattered to hear that you are coming because they think I am a good person, but the reality is not that they are coming for me, but because this is the easiest time of the year to travel. It happens every year. In fact, he argues, at this same time in 2019 it increased by 31%, compared to 28% this year. Those are their statistics, but Home Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas himself has admitted that they are on the way to breaking all records, with 15,000 minors in custody.

The argument of temporality will not relieve your government of the responsibility of tackling a central problem of the electoral campaign. He himself considered “unacceptable” the situation in which the minors are housed, not without clarifying that “most are 16 or 17 years old, they are not crying children with arms”. Promising to be producing beds in all kinds of facilities to expedite the relocation of minors, Biden asked for patience to solve a complex problem, made worse by Mexico’s decision not to accept deportees from other countries of origin, as it did during the Trump administration.

Biden needs to show a tough hand to please those who think that, as distasteful as it was, Trump’s badass attitude was working. The international challenges begin with Afghanistan, where the president recognizes that it will be difficult to meet the date of early May for the withdrawal of troops, although he does not believe that they will continue there next year. It continues with North Korea, which the day before challenged it with missile tests in the Sea of ​​Japan, and is exacerbated with Russia and China.

He will respond to all of them according to his multilateralist approach, in coordination with the alliances he is reviving. The EU representatives were waiting for him this Thursday after the press conference, with whom he met virtually to discuss, among other things, the “consequences” he has promised Pyongyang for his provocations. Despite the untimely and capricious style of the Korean dictator, the underlying problem is not very different from the one he faces with Russia and China. “If you look at it, Russia no longer talks about communism. It is about autocracy, the challenge is to show that democracy works.

That is why he promises China a relationship of “tough competition” without confrontational spirit, and Valdimir Putin, to whom he did not dedicate the praise that Xi Jinping received, a strong counter-power with the same values ​​that attract immigrants to the southern border.