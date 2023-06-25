Despite all the measures taken by the United States to protect its borders from the waves of immigration flowing through the southern neighbor Mexico, immigrants have been flocking to Uncle Sam’s country. These are immigrants from different countries, and they have camped near the Mexican region of Tijuana, in preparation to pass over or under the wall. Recently, the US Supreme Court gave a hard-line reading of an old law that prohibits encouraging unauthorized immigrants to work and reside in the United States, and considers this a crime against the public interest.. But immigration continues non-stop! (Photo courtesy of The New York Times)
#Migration #continues
