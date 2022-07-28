The Colombian couple made up of Angie Madelaine Gutiérrez Aguilar and José Gregorio Flórez Salcedo died while traveling from Cartagena to the southern border of the United States to fulfill the ‘American dream’.

(Read: The tragedy of the couple who left Cartagena for the US and died in ‘the hole’)

The relatives of the two victims were contacted by some ‘coyotes’ to report the tragic news, who stated that in the attempt to cross the river, the Colombians fell and drowned.

(You are interested in: Migration to the US through ‘the hole’: This is how coyotes deceive through Facebook)

According to Mexican authorities, the body of a man with Colombian identification was found dead in the Rio Grande in Mexico, after drowning in an attempt to cross into the United States.

The same reports show that to date the body of Angie Madelaine, who had embarked on the journey with her partner for several months through the Darié plug, Central America and finally Mexico, has not been found.

The chronology provided by the families of the victims indicates that after arriving in Mexico in mid-June, they contacted the “facilitators” for the border crossings and chose to cross the mighty body of water to finally reach their goal. Even so, at the end of the previous month they had no further contact with Angie or José.

the Rio Grande

With more than 3,000 kilometers in length, the Rio Bravo or Rio Grande, as it is known in the United States, is another alternative for migrants trying to cross from the Mexican border to the United States.

The route through this sector begins in the city of Piedras Negras, where migrants must enter waters that, despite the low depth in some sections, are highly abundant and, therefore, an imminent danger for those who try to cross it on foot. .

The crossing through this pass is usually done in large groups, guided by the ‘coyotes’ who also have a strong presence in the Juárez sector, where a five-meter wall is erected and can only be overcome by climbing it.

Couple of Venezuelans living in Cartagena who drowned in the Rio Grande. See also Clear rules are necessary in Mexico to attract more investments: CMN

In the case of Angie and José, Another aspect that increased the danger of its passage through this river was the opening of a dam hours ago, which sharpened the aggressiveness of the body of water that after falling, dragged them and led to their death.

Until July of this year, the Mexican authorities have reported an increase in migratory rates to the United States, driven by the migratory caravans that depart from Gautemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and other Latin American countries.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME

More world news

– They shot a young man after liking a photo of a woman on social networks

– Kim Jong Un threatens South Korea and says he is ready to fight the US.

– Mohamed Bin Salmán visits Europe for the first time since the Khashoggi case