Migration Charity: Nearly 300 migrants threatened with drowning in the Mediterranean by wind

According to the charity Alarm Phone, merchant ships sailing past have not agreed to help those in distress at sea.

About 270 European aspirants are threatened with drowning in the Mediterranean, the charity said on Saturday. According to the volunteer Alarm Phone, passing merchant ships refused to rescue the migrants and both the Italian Coast Guard and the Maltese Defense Forces have refused to assist or coordinate their rescue.

The Italian and Maltese authorities have not responded to AFP’s requests for comments.

The migrants are in three boats, according to the organization, and their situation is “critical”. Alarm Phone reported on migratory boats for the first time yesterday.

Another charity, Sea-Watch, which helps those crossing the Mediterranean, has also located boats and appealed to merchant ships to rescue migrants.

According to the United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM), more than 1,200 migrants died last year while trying to cross the Mediterranean. This year, too, the pace has been the same.