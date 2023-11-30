Migration boom becomes an obstacle to Sunak’s re-election plan

The number of immigrants in the United Kingdom reached record levels last year, being estimated at 745,000, according to official data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

In total, around 672 thousand people arrived in the country in the period from July 2022 to June this year, a decrease compared to the calendar year 2022, but a number almost five times greater than expected by the government, of 140 thousand .

According to the ONS, the majority of people who arrived in the country are citizens from outside the European Union, with the search for work being the main reason for migration. In the published report, the office states that many of these foreigners arrive in the United Kingdom to fill shortages in the health and social care sectors. Their three main nationalities are Indian, Nigerian and Chinese.

Around 88,000 people who migrated last year were granted asylum, an increase from the 73,000 registered by June 2022. As happened in Germany, thousands of refugees arrived in the United Kingdom via humanitarian routes from countries such as Ukraine, which faces a war since February 2022.

The situation has become a headache for conservative Rishi Sunak since he took over as British Prime Minister in October last year, as one of his campaign promises was immigration control.

One of the Conservative Party leader’s most emblematic plans is Bibby Stockholm, a type of floating prison designed by the United Kingdom to combat illegal immigration, which began operating in August.

The British government’s latest attempt to ease the migration situation came this month, when Sunak put forward a plan to send asylum seekers mainly from Channel crossings to Rwanda.

However, the measure was considered illegal by the Supreme Court, which justified the rejection by the “real risk” of these immigrants being sent back to their country of origin, regardless of whether the asylum request was justified or not, thus violating international human rights laws. .

The Conservatives have also repeatedly called on the judiciary to suspend temporary visas for immigrants in a bid to limit the number arriving in the UK to 20,000. The initiative seeks to ensure a respite from the migration crisis for next year’s elections, in which Sunak emerges as a candidate for continued power.

The British government has been the target of harsh criticism from the opposition and allies for the current crisis faced in the country. The conservatives themselves attacked the published numbers, arguing that “such a situation is unsustainable both economically and socially”.

Sunak’s fellow MP Jonathan Gullis considered the numbers “completely unacceptable to the majority of the British people”, suggesting that “drastic action” was necessary to contain the crisis, as expressed on the social network X.

Amid criticism and political pressure, British Home Secretary James Cleverly said he and his office are working across government to achieve “new measures to prevent exploitation and manipulation of the visa system, including cracking down on those who take advantage of the flexibility of the immigration system.”

In addition to people arriving illegally in the country, levels of legal migration have also increased over the years. With this, the Prime Minister also promised to reduce the number of people entering the United Kingdom legally, as the issue has become a front of discussion among voters, who are putting pressure on the government over the provision of public services and the housing deficit.

The migration crisis has been a problem for the British government for years.