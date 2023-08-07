Migration | At least four dead, 51 missing after ship sinks off Tunisian coast

According to the authorities, all the migrants on board the ship came from sub-Saharan Africa.

At least four people have died and 51 are missing after the ship sank near the Kerkenna Islands in Tunisia, the news agency Reuters reports, citing legal authorities.

The number of migrants heading to Tunisia has been exceptionally large this year. From the beginning of January to July 20, the Coast Guard has found a total of 901 bodies of migrants.

Tunisia has become the region’s most popular departure country for migrants seeking a better and safer life in Europe.

The cause of the accident was not known so far.