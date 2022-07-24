Migration | At least 17 Haitian migrants drowned in the Bahamas after their boat capsized

It is assumed that there were at least 60 people in the boat, 25 of whom were rescued.

17 people died after a boat carrying migrants capsized in the Bahamas, reports news agency Reuters. The immigrants were Haitians who aspired to the United States.

Rescuers found 17 dead, one of which was a baby. 25 people were rescued, but people are still presumed missing. There may have been more than 60 people in the boat.

Prime Minister of the Bahamas Philip Davis told a news conference that authorities say it was a motorboat that may have been going to Miami.

“The ship is believed to have capsized in rough seas,” Davis said.

Bahamas the police say they have arrested two people on suspicion of people smuggling. According to the authorities, the migrants had paid the smugglers up to 8,000 dollars, or about 7,800 euros, for the trip.

People have fled Haiti because of poverty and gang violence. More and more migrants are passing through the Bahamas to the United States along a dangerous sea route on rickety ships.

In May, 842 Haitian migrants washed ashore in Cuba trying to reach the United States. In May, 11 Haitians also drowned after their boat capsized off Puerto Rico.