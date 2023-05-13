The President of the United States received the Head of Government of Spain in a meeting abundant in coincidences. The Iberian showed willingness to welcome migrants in regards to a new movement to control the migratory flow to the North American country. Biden thanked Sánchez for his commitment to Ukraine, which he called “significant”:

The leaders of Spain and the United States had a meeting this Friday, May 12, in the Oval Office, where they demonstrated the good bilateral ties that unite the countries. After a meeting of almost an hour, Pedro Sánchez supported Joe Biden at a time when there are doubts about his status in the face of next year’s presidential elections.

The Iberian remarked that he saw him “in good condition” at 80 years of age, something transcendental because “the world needs a president of the United States committed to doing things well” and called him a democratic “benchmark”.

Regarding its own issues discussed in the conclave, Madrid reaffirmed that it is open to accepting Latin American migrants, a provision achieved after an agreement with Washington and Canada, but how many remain undefined.

The Spanish president justified that a number cannot be set because it will fluctuate according to the labor needs that exist in the territory, but that there are approaches between the Ministers of the Interior and Migrations to set an amount.

Spain and the United States are partners, allies and friends. We stand together in defense of democracy. Thank you @POTUS for your warm welcome and hospitality. pic.twitter.com/qf8SwYSPRC — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) May 12, 2023



On the other hand, the “frictions” continue – as defined by Sánchez – over black olives, a product that Spain exports and that suffers from high tariffs established by the United States, a matter pending to be resolved.

Washington establishes 31% for Spanish exporters after the World Trade Organization ruled in 2021 against the 35% that was in force. However, it is still a high number for Europeans.

Finally, another of the issues on the table is the unavoidable war in Eastern Europe. Both agreed that they should maintain support for Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion.

In this sense, Biden highlighted the solidarity of the Spanish government by hosting 175,000 Ukrainian refugees since the outbreak of the conflict in February 2022, by having adhered to the sanctions against Moscow and by sending military material to Kiev.

“We are together supporting Ukraine,” Biden stressed at a press conference. “I cannot thank you enough for the significant support you have given to Ukraine, it means a lot. And I thank you for your leadership and your partnership in this challenge,” he added.

For his part, Sánchez stressed the commitment to achieve a “just and lasting peace.” “In this war there is an aggressor and a victim, and the aggressor is President Vladimir Putin,” he launched.

with EFE