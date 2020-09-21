Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi had a special conversation with ABP News in which he spoke on the state of Bihar assembly elections and also answered the questions of the opposition unabashedly. Sushil Modi said that this time there is a fight of Laluism and Developmentism. We did not promise Ram Rajya but did what we said. We have built Bihar from the foundation. It takes time to work 50 years in 15 years.

On the question of why the election announcement is being made before the election, Sushil Modi said that those who talk about PM Modi’s package should also think about Rajiv Gandhi package. Rajiv Gandhi came to Bihar in the Lok Sabha of 1989 and announced 5700 crores and lost the election then nothing can be remembered. He said that those who set the agenda of the youth government should tell that Rahul Gandhi was also a youth. If he is a youth, the charge sheet of IRCTC scam has been filed, the house has come, the land has come. Just being young does not bring credibility. People want work.

Responding to the question whether PM Modi’s name or Nitish’s work is big, he said that the two governments are working together in Bihar. This is the first time after independence when the Center is doing so much hard work and cooperation. More than 21 lakh people have been brought home by the Modi government. No clashes and competition.

Employment and migration are not the issue!

Sushil Modi said why people of Kerala and Gujarat go out. It is not a crime to go out. One can go anywhere to do better in life. Can not call it an escape. Migrants are happy. Corona, flood, electricity issue is over. These are not all issues. Get so much grain that you can sit at home for six months. (If you dare to name it, then answer why you have seized more than twenty property).

It will take time to fix the health system!

Sushil Modi said that the health system of Bihar is better than before, today there is no problem of oxygen and PPE kit. Now there is no such problem. Those who ruled for 45 years, if the health system was corrected, then we would not have to start from the foundation.

Why BJP not big brother in Bihar?

Sushil Modi said that our face is Nitish Kumar. BJP and JDU are together in Bihar but JDU has more seats. It is not about elder brother or younger brother, it is of use.

Chirag Paswan is part of the NDA alliance

Regarding the tussle between JDU and LJP for a long time, Sushil Modi did not give a direct answer, saying that Chirag Paswan and his party are part of NDA. The issue which will be resolved.

Why not Sushil Modi CM!

When ABP News asked Sushil Modi why Sushil Modi is not projected like CM, he said that it is not the media but the party that decides who will be the face of the CM in the election. We do not have a fight among ourselves. CM Nitish Kumar has done a good job and together we will form the government.